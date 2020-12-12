 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(UPI)   Not to be outdone by books, a magazine was returned to the Winnipeg Public Library 45 years overdue   (upi.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
45 years? It is always neat to see old magazines to begin with.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: 45 years? It is always neat to see old magazines to begin with.


Especially the ones that like to predict the future like Popular Science.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Were the pages sticky?
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are they sure it's a magazine and not a clip?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
in 'murica you're not allowed to take out periodicals. copier machine is over there (points). you're going to need a lot of dimes.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: kdawg7736: 45 years? It is always neat to see old magazines to begin with.

Especially the ones that like to predict the future like Popular Science.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I love the inappropriate ads.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Car Craft 1975 articles :

How to alert the fire department you're driving a Pinto today
How to buy oil in bulk to keep your Vega supplied for one week
How to push a VW van, and convenient cliffs nearby
 
Devo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like getting bulk comic lots from eBay. The advertisements are the best. I definitely get nostalgia on before throwing them in the little free library.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What dentist office waiting area was it found in?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
vaguely related csb:  Somewhere in my various bins of stuff, I have a Netflix DVD that has been checked out for something like ten years, but that got randomly squirreled away during a move.  It was the last one I got before streaming really came into full usefulness.  I'm not sure I'll keep it for 45 years, but at this rate I figure it could easily hit 15 or 20 years before return.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Venetian Snares - 10th Circle Of Winnipeg
Youtube U5CQueLJoX0
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was probably sitting on the table at a dentist waiting area this whole time.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Erebus1954: edmo: kdawg7736: 45 years? It is always neat to see old magazines to begin with.

Especially the ones that like to predict the future like Popular Science.

[Fark user image 624x917]
I love the inappropriate ads.


What's inappropriate about that ad?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
After 45 years, could they unstick the pages?
 
