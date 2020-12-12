 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(AP News)   Any headline that has "flamethrower drone" in it has our immediate attention   (apnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that really necessary? Are those wasps human killers or what?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of killstreak do you need to get that?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone been playing to much Cyberpunk 2077.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm surprised we haven't seen any drone bombings yet.  It seems trivial to strap a grenade to a drone and set up a trigger mechanism, then fly it into somebody's window.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Someone been playing to much Cyberpunk 2077.


No such thing.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Someone been playing to much Cyberpunk 2077.


Honestly, I can't get past the dong creation part.

As soon as it touches the floor the console freezes up.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I'm surprised we haven't seen any drone bombings yet.  It seems trivial to strap a grenade to a drone and set up a trigger mechanism, then fly it into somebody's window.


...um, you may want to search Google for "2018 Caracas drone attack," among other things.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: OkieDookie: Someone been playing to much Cyberpunk 2077.

Honestly, I can't get past the dong creation part.

As soon as it touches the floor the console freezes up.


So just give yourself a vagina, add the little heart pubes, and play like you usually do.

/ I keed, I keed
// Seriously, kidding. :)
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's just something recklessly short-sighted about using a flying flame thrower to remove wasps from trees.  But having a neighbor who never deals with their own wasp nests on their backyard shed, I understand.

/and wish I could borrow that drone for a couple minutes this summer
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I envisioned this several years ago.  Not to kill wasps, but to remove those huge confederate flags that grace our highways.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: There's just something recklessly short-sighted about using a flying flame thrower to remove wasps from trees.  But having a neighbor who never deals with their own wasp nests on their backyard shed, I understand.

/and wish I could borrow that drone for a couple minutes this summer


You say shortsighted, everyone else says cool and wonders how to make their own.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Is that really necessary? Are those wasps human killers or what?


The "giant bee-killer wasp" aka "Asian giant hornet" and "murder hornet" is an invasive species. It probably can't be eradicated now that it is here but it would be good to keep it under control. They are killing native hornets that have a legitimate place in our ecology and are actually good to have near your garden because they eat caterpillars and other pests. No, it's not necessary.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I'm surprised we haven't seen any drone bombings yet.  It seems trivial to strap a grenade to a drone and set up a trigger mechanism, then fly it into somebody's window.


not everyone has access to a Philly pawn shop.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Save this idea. There is a certain white house that may have problems removing a fat, orange, angry, tweeting WASP.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I'm surprised we haven't seen any drone bombings yet.  It seems trivial to strap a grenade to a drone and set up a trigger mechanism, then fly it into somebody's window.

not everyone has access to a Philly pawn shop.


I thought a Philly Pawn Shop involved a dong that touches the floor, some cream cheese, and Subby's mum.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I'm surprised we haven't seen any drone bombings yet.  It seems trivial to strap a grenade to a drone and set up a trigger mechanism, then fly it into somebody's window.


Years ago, a coworker told me of an incident in the Middle East where Russian troops were storing munitions in an old soccer stadium, and ISIS dropped a grenade from a drone inside.  The ensuing explosion caused massive damage to the stadium.

https://www.droneshield.com/isis-use-d​rone-to-drop-grenade-on-tank-1 seems to be footage from it, in spite of the URL.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Blankie Lawless does not approve.
 
