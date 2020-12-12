 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(WIVB)   Weeks after the New York Thruway Authority removed all toll booths a legislator becomes nostalgic for unnecessary delays   (wivb.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2020 at 10:50 AM



Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
handing over cash at the ezpass office to replenish their account is an unnecessary delay?

they want to make it so you don't have to use a credit card so people who don't have cards or bank accounts can use it.  also the limited number of people who don't want to be tracked by their credit cards but don't mind ezpass tracking what toll plazas they go through
 
casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a reason "avoid toll-roads" is perma-checked on my phone. I will go five hours out of my way to avoid paying a single shilling to some billionaire land-owner who operates that tolled road.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: handing over cash at the ezpass office to replenish their account is an unnecessary delay?

they want to make it so you don't have to use a credit card so people who don't have cards or bank accounts can use it.  also the limited number of people who don't want to be tracked by their credit cards but don't mind ezpass tracking what toll plazas they go through


They still can and likely do record each and every license plate that goes through the booth. Paying with cash won't stop you from getting tracked.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They still can and likely do record each and every license plate that goes through the booth.

You see the occasional story about truckers hiding their license plates when going through MTA toll booths to avoid the $100 toll to enter NYC.  It's probably the same on all the open road tolling systems, because they need a plate picture in case the transponder read doesn't work.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Dead for Tax Reasons: handing over cash at the ezpass office to replenish their account is an unnecessary delay?

they want to make it so you don't have to use a credit card so people who don't have cards or bank accounts can use it.  also the limited number of people who don't want to be tracked by their credit cards but don't mind ezpass tracking what toll plazas they go through

They still can and likely do record each and every license plate that goes through the booth. Paying with cash won't stop you from getting tracked.


they do check every plate, that's how they do the toll by mail.  but people who complain about that sort of thing violating privacy still carry their phones everywhere
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Dead for Tax Reasons: handing over cash at the ezpass office to replenish their account is an unnecessary delay?

they want to make it so you don't have to use a credit card so people who don't have cards or bank accounts can use it.  also the limited number of people who don't want to be tracked by their credit cards but don't mind ezpass tracking what toll plazas they go through

They still can and likely do record each and every license plate that goes through the booth. Paying with cash won't stop you from getting tracked.


It's not even a booth. Assuming NYS is setting up a system like MA, you just keep driving like normal and don't even slow down. As someone who drives on I-90 in both states, I'm glad they're expanding it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"NY E-ZPass tags are free and there are multiple payment options for all motorists."

And now I won't believe another word you say.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

casual disregard: There's a reason "avoid toll-roads" is perma-checked on my phone. I will go five hours out of my way to avoid paying a single shilling to some billionaire land-owner who operates that tolled road.


Um. The State of New York?  It's not a private road, just a pay per use public road.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where will all the useless second cousins of state politicians get do nothing jobs now?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lizyrd: casual disregard: There's a reason "avoid toll-roads" is perma-checked on my phone. I will go five hours out of my way to avoid paying a single shilling to some billionaire land-owner who operates that tolled road.

Um. The State of New York?  It's not a private road, just a pay per use public road.


The ones down here that I despise are privately owned. There's a sucker's road just out of Dulles airport and if you make the wrong turn you either pay the fee or get sacked with a larger penalty in the mail.

EzPass for the state ain't exactly a walk in the park either. I saw it once at like $35 one way for a four minute advantage. Screw that. I'll sit on the toilet at work for four minutes and get paid for it.

/i've heard worse stories about EzPass fees so that's not even an exaggeration
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Best way to see New York, is in your rear view mirror.
 
