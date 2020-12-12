 Skip to content
"But Dad, I don't want to pose for a family Christmas photo... and where are your pants?"
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's wrong with the family in the blue and white sweaters?  Sure they're a little ugly, but not outside a standard deviation.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: What's wrong with the family in the blue and white sweaters?  Sure they're a little ugly, but not outside a standard deviation.


Never mind I just noticed the wet spot.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I related to this one the most. I swear my youngest som could clog an outhouse.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this one
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


and couldn't help but think "Wow, David Bowie really shape-shifted that year."
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 472x390]
I related to this one the most. I swear my youngest som could clog an outhouse.


Rob Riggle looks absolutely miserable.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not falling for the "what's in the box?" trick again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Digging the guy near the very end who is apparently wearing a thong...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
NICE WHALE TAIL, MARTY!!
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Swingers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think the very last pic is kinda awesome. 
WTF is up with the fig-leaf family...woah.. (though mom is kinda hot)
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Louis Toolz: Swingers...

[Fark user image 346x750]


you know you would.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

leeto2: Louis Toolz: Swingers...

[Fark user image 346x750]

you know you would.


Psssshhhh...totally!
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeto2: Louis Toolz: Swingers...

[Fark user image 346x750]

you know you would.


I'd need a bigger leaf.

/ just saying
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Louis Toolz: Swingers...

[Fark user image 346x750]


More like a nudist family probably.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Not falling for the "what's in the box?" trick again.

[Fark user image image 660x495]


Santa's all like "Ho Ho Ho need some milk on my cookies"
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I appreciate a carefully selected group of disgusting photos as much as the next guy.  So, bravo.  I miss Gorgor.  You know damn well he/she would have sent us all screaming if challenged with the same topic.
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"You'll have to speak up, we are wearing towels."

sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: I appreciate a carefully selected group of disgusting photos as much as the next guy.  So, bravo.  I miss Gorgor.  You know damn well he/she would have sent us all screaming if challenged with the same topic.


I suggest the Fark Mods assemble a "Best of Gorgor" or better, an "All of Gorgor "  tribute day so newbs could witness the work of a true master.  That would be a fine/horrible Christmas present to humanity.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've seen a few photoshops in my time.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nytmare: "You'll have to speak up, we are wearing towels."

[sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x501]


Wow, the dad looks like Donnie Jr.
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ok seriously this clearly wins the most messed up pic of the list.
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


But a special shout out to the crack Santa with the black eye. Remember the 80s. It was really like that, people just didn't care the same.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: pissnmoan: I appreciate a carefully selected group of disgusting photos as much as the next guy.  So, bravo.  I miss Gorgor.  You know damn well he/she would have sent us all screaming if challenged with the same topic.

I suggest the Fark Mods assemble a "Best of Gorgor" or better, an "All of Gorgor "  tribute day so newbs could witness the work of a true master.  That would be a fine/horrible Christmas present to humanity.


Why do you hate humanity?

/ would be funny, though
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Winterlight: leeto2: Louis Toolz: Swingers...

[Fark user image 346x750]

you know you would.

I'd need a bigger leaf.

/ just saying


<snort> Glad I didn't read that while drinking my coffee. Just the chuckle I needed this morning..
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: What's wrong with the family in the blue and white sweaters?  Sure they're a little ugly, but not outside a standard deviation.


Look at the person on the right's crotch.

sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: EvilEgg: What's wrong with the family in the blue and white sweaters?  Sure they're a little ugly, but not outside a standard deviation.

Never mind I just noticed the wet spot.


sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


I don't see how I'm missing a "wet spot" here... Seriously. This seems totally harmless to me.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Krieghund: EvilEgg: What's wrong with the family in the blue and white sweaters?  Sure they're a little ugly, but not outside a standard deviation.

Look at the person on the right's crotch.

[sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x496]


Maybe that's his gf.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mom's got a nice body.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: EvilEgg: What's wrong with the family in the blue and white sweaters?  Sure they're a little ugly, but not outside a standard deviation.

Never mind I just noticed the wet spot.


Ok, now I have to click.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The last picture was good.

chawco: Ok seriously this clearly wins the most messed up pic of the list.
[sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x880]



Yeah, and what makes that picture particularly messed up is the face on the baby. That expression is a cry for help!
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone needs to call Chris Hansen on half those pics.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.