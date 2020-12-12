 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Facebook employees submit their resignation letters using a template that translates to "Fark you, fark you, fark you, you're cool, fark you, we're out"   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RICO Facebook
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But wherever you go careerwise, will you implement the same stuff, or have you learned your lesson?  You helped foul the nest previously by not speaking up in meetings, or resigning and speaking out.  Now that people loathe your previous employer, hope your new one is not corrupted by you.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Want to know that kinds of statements get flagged?  Here's two:

"Speaking as a man, men are bad"
The phrase "plague rat" to refer to an anri-masker
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm two weeks Facebook-free. I realized that I spent hours a day on it and those hours were filled with anger.

So now I'm on fark for hours a day.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Facebook place sounds terrible.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my family wonders why I left Facebook.
.
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: I'm two weeks Facebook-free. I realized that I spent hours a day on it and those hours were filled with anger.

So now I'm on fark for hours a day.


Same anger, older formatting?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: This Facebook place sounds terrible.


Nobody goes there any more. It's too crowded.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another employee was fired for documenting instances of preferential treatment of influential conservative pages that repeatedly spread false information.

I don't know or care what the politics of the boss are. I reckon this policy is about profits. Still evil.

Thing is, if right wing extremists can't use Facebook, they just migrate to Parler or whatever and keep right on. Social media isn't the problem. Right wing extremists are the problem. And we have 74,222,484 of them in the US. And counting.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Want to know that kinds of statements get flagged?  Here's two:

"Speaking as a man, men are bad"
The phrase "plague rat" to refer to an anri-masker


The other thing you get flagged for in a damned hurry is talking shiat about white people. They really don't like that, either.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad they could join us. The good ones left years ago.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can burn Facebook to the ground and absolutely nothing important will be missed.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"USA Patriots for Donald Trump"? Even Tom Clancy would reject that name for a disinformation group as too heavy handed.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Want to know that kinds of statements get flagged?  Here's two:

"Speaking as a man, men are bad"
The phrase "plague rat" to refer to an anri-masker


Apparently it's hate speech to say that Americans are fat and stupid, but you can get away with "corpulent and ignorant".
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook is for grandmas, teenage girls, and people who hate.
Why bother?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philodough: You can burn Facebook to the ground and absolutely nothing important will be missed.


It was fine when it was drunk college kids posting pictures of their escapades but then they decided to let everyone in.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Facebook is for grandmas, teenage girls, and people who hate.
Why bother?


Lol. Then who is fark for? There's certainly a Venn diagram with your list but only one.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is such a weird issue. I'm not in favor of hate speech, but I'm not sure I want Facebook deciding what constitutes such speech and acting as a global censor. I know I know. Just flag the "obvious" examples that all good-hearted people would agree are hate speech. Easy, right?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha. Do you hate hate? Are you a hater of hate? Do you hate hate speech? Do you hate hate speech so much that you hate your job because the company doesn't hate hate speech enough?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Facebook is for grandmas, teenage girls, and people who hate.
Why bother?


Depending upon the time of day, I can be any of these.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goatharper: Another employee was fired for documenting instances of preferential treatment of influential conservative pages that repeatedly spread false information.

I don't know or care what the politics of the boss are. I reckon this policy is about profits. Still evil.

Thing is, if right wing extremists can't use Facebook, they just migrate to Parler or whatever and keep right on. Social media isn't the problem. Right wing extremists are the problem. And we have 74,222,484 of them in the US. And counting.


Right wing extremists are a problem, but if they migrated off of the platforms used by moderates, their numbers would grow a little more slowly, at least. When their views are treated as mainstream, given airtime and the appearance of legitimacy, they grow like a farking cancer.

The less time given in media, including social, the better.

That said, I never did adopt social media in a mainstream sense. Fark is about as social as I get, and we all pretty much hate each other, so I don't think it quite counts the same way. It has been frightening to me, as someone outside of that particular dome, to watch the way "trending content" has moved. It's ... ghoulish.

And of course, this zombified somnambulist society we live in shuffles on, following one trend to the next, as it ever was, convinced the whole way that they're somehow smarter than the walking corpse next to them because they get their information from a legitimate source. Copy, paste; America.

"If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do, you're misinformed." Mark Twain
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Facebook is for grandmas, teenage girls, and people who hate.
Why bother?


When people ask why I'm not on The Facebook, I tell them I don't have kids or cats. Why else would I join? I have yet to hear a decent response.
 
IDefineWhatIsPC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: But wherever you go careerwise, will you implement the same stuff, or have you learned your lesson?  You helped foul the nest previously by not speaking up in meetings, or resigning and speaking out.  Now that people loathe your previous employer, hope your new one is not corrupted by you.


I have never seen a more fear driven, cult like culture than what I experience whenever I visit a Facebook office. It's downright bizarre. Everyone has to buy into the company's version of reality, and if you don't, you are out. The idea of speaking up? Wahhhhaaaat? It is a dystopia, and it's no wonder that they have issues even understanding what they are doing wrong.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I'm two weeks Facebook-free. I realized that I spent hours a day on it and those hours were filled with anger.

So now I'm on fark for hours a day.


I bailed out on Facebook a few years ago and my daily mood improved significantly lol.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Daer21: king of vegas: I'm two weeks Facebook-free. I realized that I spent hours a day on it and those hours were filled with anger.

So now I'm on fark for hours a day.

Same anger, older formatting?


At least the posts are not masquerading as something my "friend" (of a "friend" of a "friend"...) liked so I may like it too.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the Facebook employees waited until their stock options vested before getting the courage to leave.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Haha. Do you hate hate? Are you a hater of hate? Do you hate hate speech? Do you hate hate speech so much that you hate your job because the company doesn't hate hate speech enough?


No!  I am a lover of loving love.
The Aquabats - Lovers of loving love
Youtube F5SrtepUkrw
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Sounds to me like the Facebook employees waited until their stock options vested before getting the courage to leave.


I like it. A bunch of people quit and dump their stock?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Aar1012: philodough: You can burn Facebook to the ground and absolutely nothing important will be missed.

It was fine when it was drunk college kids posting pictures of their escapades but then they decided to let everyone in.


I can distinctly remember driving to work 15 years ago and hearing on NPR about this new fangled thing for college kids called Facebook. Who knew what evil it would become.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: But wherever you go careerwise, will you implement the same stuff, or have you learned your lesson?  You helped foul the nest previously by not speaking up in meetings, or resigning and speaking out.  Now that people loathe your previous employer, hope your new one is not corrupted by you.


Have you never had a job before?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I looked at the comments, Ray.


That goes for anywhere. Which is why a lot of news sites eliminated the comment section.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hate Speech = anything I disagree with.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

goatharper: Another employee was fired for documenting instances of preferential treatment of influential conservative pages that repeatedly spread false information.

I don't know or care what the politics of the boss are. I reckon this policy is about profits. Still evil.

Thing is, if right wing extremists can't use Facebook, they just migrate to Parler or whatever and keep right on. Social media isn't the problem. Right wing extremists are the problem. And we have 74,222,484 of them in the US. And counting.


Deplatforming works.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

penguinopus: This is such a weird issue. I'm not in favor of hate speech, but I'm not sure I want Facebook deciding what constitutes such speech and acting as a global censor. I know I know. Just flag the "obvious" examples that all good-hearted people would agree are hate speech. Easy, right?


Facebook is not a government institution, they can flag whatever the f*ck they want. If they'd held people to their TOS we probably wouldn't be in this mess.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh so now Facebook is free to hire new people who are more inclined to do evil while getting paid less.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Key people = a few random data scientists at a huge tech company.

This is totally real and newsworthy.

Totally.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
they had dealt with some of the worst content on Facebook

They mostly dealt with snowflakes taking offense at content that violates leading edge progressive values. Buried in that glacier was the occasional child abuse video.
 
Karne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's wild how many Farkets don't know how Facebook works. I've never seen one of the racist pages. Do you know why? Because I don't follow them. You only get feeds from friends that you add. Did I blow your mind? Here's another one - if your friend suddenly becomes racist, you can dump him.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

goatharper: Social media isn't the problem. Right wing extremists are the problem. And we have 74,222,484 of them in the US. And counting.


Besides voting to re-elect the president, what else suffices to make someone a "right wing extremist" in your eyes?  Sponsoring a bill to protect actually-born infants?  Being a tough-on-crime prosecutor?  Opposing busing public school students to desegregate schools?  Nominating a token member of a minority group to head a department that historically is headed by token minority members?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Sounds to me like the Facebook employees waited until their stock options vested before getting the courage to leave.

I like it. A bunch of people quit and dump their stock?


Average tenure at these companies is like 18-24 months...and mostly they vest over 4 years.  You just hang out until you totally vest,  get fired, or until you get a better offer.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just use it for dick pics.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I'm two weeks Facebook-free. I realized that I spent hours a day on it and those hours were filled with anger.

So now I'm on fark for hours a day.


Two sites, one ...

Err, never mind.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: "USA Patriots for Donald Trump"? Even Tom Clancy would reject that name for a disinformation group as too heavy handed.


Russians aren't known for subtlety.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I quit a job with an email to all supervisors, management, director and corporate office about 17 years ago  Don't regret it at all.  I'm sure I have a mark in my file "not rehirable" though.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember  reading  about  an experiment  where rats were given cocaine. They would  do all sorts of tricks to get it, ignore food, sleep and mating just to get more, and allowed unlimited amounts would inevitably overdose and die.
Think of food as education, sleep as critical thinking, and mating as interpersonal relationships. Not hard to see the similarities.
Social media is an addictive drug, some can use it responsibly.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got flagged on Facebook for "hate speech" by making a joke about "Backdoor Asian Midget trans 2."

/Will probably get flagged on Fark, too
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's how I leave my jobs.

W_Scarlet: That said, I never did adopt social media in a mainstream sense. Fark is about as social as I get, and we all pretty much hate each other, so I don't think it quite counts the same way. It has been frightening to me, as someone outside of that particular dome, to watch the way "trending content" has moved. It's ... ghoulish.


Do you see this? THANK YOU THANK YOU. I stick myself right in the middle of it, so I can study it, and it almost got me too, when I was younger. Now it is absolutely sickening, and I also don't expose myself to anything except Fark. And I hate all of you too.
I will give an analogy: I work in the farking mini-mart, for not too long, I farking hope. Every week, we get new stock and new products. Stuff I've never heard of, and I'd never put in my body (this is all addictive, gang.) I'm like, Who the hell carrrresssssss? but no, people are invested in this shiat. So I go to other mini-marts, dissect them. How are they run, what are they doing, what farking products are they carrying? And here's the answer: They're all doing the same thing. They stock the same products, they put up the same signs, just with different store names, they put the same useless, addictive, unhealthy things on sale at exactly the same times. They're introducing crap by the week, putting in the necessary brainwashing processes, and then they see what sells. Next month, they pull stuff that didn't sell, and they introduce some other things. It is all exactly, precisely timed to get the maximum exposure and the maximum new users, and it works.

Ten years ago, half the shiat that my mini-mart is selling didn't even exist. It;s all bad shiat--candy and vapes and tobacco in 85 flavors (your children are all going to die from smoking Juul menthol pods, for instance, because every young person with too much money comes in and buys menthol Juul pods.)
About 50 kinds and methods of "energy drinks" because if you eat at the mini-mart, you need it. Freezer burritos--grab and go!, because who has TIME to watch their diet?--sodas, super caffeine drinks, and my personal favorite, BOTTLED WATER in 8 sizes, 25 brands, and utterly, stupidly unnecessary.
You want to know how much bottled water we sell, even to those working guys who don't have a pot to piss in? why are you drinking BOTTLED WATER? Well, it's too late now, because you were trained, and you've been doing it for 20 years now, no matter how many plastic bottles pile up on the highway.

Every bit of it was engineered and somebody is collecting data about it, because this shiat is working like a charm. And then everybody sits around and says, But I don't understand, how come I feel like shiat, why am I so fat? Then they go buy more, just as programmed, and some more energy drinks so they don't have to think about it, and the mini-mart cashes in, throws some trash in the street instead of recycling it, and everybody in America says, But it's not MY fault!

It scares me to death when I think about how you could use this in politics--how it's already been used--or when I see just how well it has worked. And then it makes me puke when I realize that a whole lot of people, including a lot of Farkers, make a lot of money pushing this crap, every step of the way. Then they say, But I"m a good liberal! I'm not responsible for any of this crap!

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're lying. And the rest of you all are ignorant and led.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sure enough, it changed the "offensive" word to trans.
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So facebook is hiring?
 
