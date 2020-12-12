 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   The World's Smallest Target is officially out of business   (kxan.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
poor little guy, never had a chance...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love this forsaken piece of Texas and hope nobody ever discovers it.

Nowhere else on earth is a beer at 7:30 in the morning after 7 days in the desert treated as normal. West Texas is a gem beyond comprehension.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess they missed.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I love this forsaken piece of Texas and hope nobody ever discovers it.

Nowhere else on earth is a beer at 7:30 in the morning after 7 days in the desert treated as normal. West Texas is a gem beyond comprehension.


In the Ozarks, beer with biscuits and gravy is an everyday staple.
I dont know what the west texas equivalent of a hillbilly is called, but im sure they would get along.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did they carry 5pm discounted everything bagels from Einstein? No other reason to go to over priced red Wal-Mart than bagels.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
[stupid]
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: Did they carry 5pm discounted everything bagels from Einstein? No other reason to go to over priced red Wal-Mart than bagels.


😠
 
boomshakra
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I love this forsaken piece of Texas and hope nobody ever discovers it.

Nowhere else on earth is a beer at 7:30 in the morning after 7 days in the desert treated as normal. West Texas is a gem beyond comprehension.


I grew up out there.  Distance is measured in how many beers are consumed when driving from from point A to point B...
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: Did they carry 5pm discounted everything bagels from Einstein? No other reason to go to over priced red Wal-Mart than bagels.


Except that they're not Walmart. And that's worth a lot.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I guess they missed.


A lot of retired Imperial stormtroopers live around there.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Queef Wellington: Did they carry 5pm discounted everything bagels from Einstein? No other reason to go to over priced red Wal-Mart than bagels.

Except that they're not Walmart. And that's worth a lot.


It's wal-mart for white people.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Totally Legitimate Businessman: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Queef Wellington: Did they carry 5pm discounted everything bagels from Einstein? No other reason to go to over priced red Wal-Mart than bagels.

Except that they're not Walmart. And that's worth a lot.

It's wal-mart for white people.


Must be different where you live. Wal-Mart is for poor white people. Target is for upper-middle class white people who end up poor after spending $120 on stuff they didn't need every week.

That, and Target cleans their stores and opens more than 2 checkout lanes....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
foundry.lbl.govView Full Size
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Surprised, I expected to see a lot of bullet marks on the building. I guess west Texas isn't what it used to be.
 
