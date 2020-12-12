 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(LiveLeak)   Car wash protip: close that trunk   (liveleak.com) divider line
11
    More: Fail, Tags, open trunk, North Carolina, The Fens, Car, wash  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2020 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who the fark sends a car through the car wash backwards?
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was someone in the vehicle too.  You can see the brake light go out towards the end of the clip
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Who the fark sends a car through the car wash backwards?


The kind of person who sends it thru with the trunk open, I guess.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American Decency Association: There was someone in the vehicle too.  You can see the brake light go out towards the end of the clip


Who cares?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
INSIDE CAR WASH ??? PRESSURE WASHER COMPILATION - STUPID PEOPLE FAIL - FUNNY AUTO WASH GONE
Youtube 4KuBXOPuRaw
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chitownmike: American Decency Association: There was someone in the vehicle too.  You can see the brake light go out towards the end of the clip

Who cares?


evidently not the occupant of the vehicle
 
mateomaui
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: American Decency Association: There was someone in the vehicle too.  You can see the brake light go out towards the end of the clip

Who cares?


I do, I enjoy the thought of hearing someone scream as they slowly realize what's about to happen, helpless to do nothing but watch in the rearview mirror....

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Yes, of course I'm fine.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sir Mix A Lot Put 'Em On The Glass
Youtube -QCmM45FAZA
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Who the fark sends a car through the car wash backwards?


It looks like one of those where the car remains stationary and the sprayers/brushes/etc. move back and forth. The machine was trying to move forward when it caught the open hatch.

Why the hatch was open in the first place, ya got me.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That'd probably be the driver pushing the trunk release while either cleaning things, or a "gosh, what's this button do" while sitting there bored in the carwash.

This.  This is what it does.
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: Farking Clown Shoes: Who the fark sends a car through the car wash backwards?

It looks like one of those where the car remains stationary and the sprayers/brushes/etc. move back and forth. The machine was trying to move forward when it caught the open hatch.

Why the hatch was open in the first place, ya got me.


Yeah.  I believe these systems work by essentially sensing the shape and presence of the car as they move, so that they can adapt to different vehicle shapes and sizes. That's why the brushes paused more than once; the system wasn't sure what was up with the car that was different than a normal car.

My guess for why the hatch was open is either it was improperly closed while cleaning/detailing was being done prior to entry into the machine, or someone in the car accidentally hit a button to open it and didn't know what to do to stop this from happening or hoped the machine would stop on its own.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.