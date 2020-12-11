 Skip to content
(The Hill)   And you get a COVID shot, and you get a COVID shot, and, well, not you, you're still going to have to wait   (thehill.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can wait.
There are people doing more important things than I am who need it first.
I can wear a mask a little bit longer.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've got co-morbidities but nothing like elderly folks in homes. I know a few of those folks, I really am psyched they've been OK so far and might be out of the woods soon.

The miraculous thing is it looks like there will be multiple vaccines. So if you might have risk factors with one, a different one could be your fix.

Big Pharma is delivering something other than boner pills for once. Maybe they'll grow a soul in their vats next.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the FDA caved in and gave Mary Trump's Least Favorite Child the Friday night announcement like he wanted.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What I'm saying is, don't hold your breath.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When would the vaccine authorization have happened without political pressure from Trump? This weekend? Monday?

And does anyone besides him believe that forcing the vaccine through before Monday will somehow convince any electors to vote for him instead of Biden?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes, he gets the election now. Total do over.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need it now.

Just knowing there is a glimmer of light at the end of this Shiat-tunnel is all the news I need.

I have heard that there have been no studies that show the vaccine lowers transmission rates, only that a vaccinated person who contracts covid-19 will not get any reactions that require a hospital visit.

Which would mean masks would still be a thing for some time coontil we hit 80% acceptance/herd immunity).  Not to protect the vaccinated, but to protect the unvaccinated.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Skeleton Warriors" (Opening)
Youtube a3ZlpTp_dJA
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, most people dont want it. So just wait until a few mill get it to know its safe and effective. Then walk among men like Gods
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish to get the most dangerous version of the vaccine, the one with the coronaviruses that are the toughest and strongest, both physically and mentally.

I have consumed thousands of Bitcoin in order to prepare for this moment.  In this combination of crypto and COVID, I will become invincible.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Please stop reading half-news and half-data.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No. Don't let him poison the f*cking well. A lot of people all over the world spent sleepless nights creating something that's going to save lives, and him pulling a Maggie Simpson with the car's steering wheel is irrelevant.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Points TheFoz.

Took Pfizer -500 to be the first with an approved vaccine!

/yes these are things you can gamble on
//not that I did
///no siree
 
mildlydisturbed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been in a mask for 8 months. I can take more. My dad and stepmom have been stuck in their house for 8 months. Sometime after they get it and people with a significantly higher chance of croaking than I have get it I'll have an interest but really the mask doesn't bother me.

I'd also probably rather go the Saint Dolly Vaccine than the Pfizer route from what I've read so far.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind waiting for the vaccine. I wanna see what happens to people who get the early one first. If it gives 'em a rash, and makes their dicks fall off, guess what? I'll wait for a better one!
 
dark brew
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The people who got the early one did so back in July.  If they had a dick, it's still intact, but I do wish a larger dick was a reported side effect so that we could convince the morons to get the shot once it is available to them.
 
Insain2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I gonna pass period.......I don't wanna have to pull out my $$100.00 Epie pen. I've savin that for when I get stung by my best friend called Yellow Jacket!!!!
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow look at all the people saying they can wait...it's like this this is a slightly more terrible flu with a 99% survival rate....and they can't even get normal flu right
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

All places administering vaccines have epis and benadryl in their kits.  You dont have to dip into your personal stash.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wut?

As far as I'm aware, Akya is right. No one has had chance to study if the current crop of vaccines reduce transmission rates (i.e. provide sterilizing immunity) yet. The answer is unknown.

Whether these vaccines can provide sterilizing immunity will have a huge impact on managing the pandemic going forward. An effective vaccine that does not grant sterilizing immunity makes every COVID-19 case into an asymptomatic spreader. Mass gatherings -- live sports, performing arts, air travel, cruise ships, etc -- will not be safe without either a vaccine that grants sterilizing immunity or a very effective therapeutic.
 
dark brew
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Maximsoldier: Wow look at all the people saying they can wait...it's like this this is a slightly more terrible flu with a 99% survival rate....and they can't even get normal flu right


Wait, there's still "it's just the flu" idiots?? 300k dead in less than a year with lockdowns, online schooling and working, and at least partial compliance with mask usage and you have the nerve to bring that weak sauce in here?

STFU and take the vaccine when it is offered to window lickers.
 
Birnone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I think there's going to be a perfect storm of clusterfarkedness:
1. Lots of people are not cooperating with safety precautions as it is
2. People starting to get vaccinated will cause more people to give up on safety precautions because 'we have a vaccine now'
3. Any and all health problems seen in vaccinated people will cause a backlash against getting vaccinated
4. Supplies will be limited for quite a while

This all adds up the the unvaccinated being in deep shiat for the next year at least. And that's assuming the vaccines really do turn out to be effective and that the supply catches up to the demand, otherwise we're all farked for the next year at least. Happy Holidays!
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

98.3% survival rate population wide. If you're over 70 or have one of a very long list of chronic conditions, including obesity, the survival rate is less than 80%.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

At least there is just the "normal flu" to deal with.  Could you imagine if scientists and doctors had to contend with over 130 subtypes of type-a flu?  And if it mutated over the course of a single flu season?  That would really suck and might explain why they can't ever nail a single vaccine 100%.  But since they are not perfect, no need to get a flu shot.  Nope.
 
dark brew
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My workplace is expected to get the vaccine in 3 weeks (healthcare) so of course my teenager reported having Covid symptoms today after being exposed to a confirmed case on Saturday. I'm going to be so bitter if I'm this close to the finish line and that virus takes me out right at the end.
 
dark brew
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Huh?  There's no way that's true.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I've seen my parents twice since January, both camping trips.

Seen the in-laws probably 4 times.

I've been WFH since March, only go out for groceries and Home Depot for manly stuff like softener salt!

Mrs. TheFoz just went back to her office two weeks ago and one of her co-workers just tested positive.  I had the worst diarrhea of my life last night and have had a runny nose and chills all day today

Nice knowing y'all. :(

/hopefully this is sarcasm
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thank you Joe Biden!! You're the bestest President ever!!!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For the first wave in the US there will not be enough for even all of 1a priority to get it.

Cause someone thought it was a hoax
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Please, save yourselves!  And report back to us in 12-24 months.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Studies to show that require a whole other level of work.  There have to be ethics review boards set up to deal with all kinds of issues like "someone gets the vaccine and then goes on to take more risk but has the placebo " and how to control that.  The test subjects have tighter limits on things like how many random people they interact with and how often.  The tests at this point are more about making sure they find out side effects and if it is preventing people from catching the virus.  The statistics for a transmission study are also far more complicated. I have no doubt there are tests being run to find out how the vaccines effect transmission rates, but they don't have to be done as part of the early study and would have delayed them or limited the results in bizarre ways.
 
