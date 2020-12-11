 Skip to content
(WITN North Carolina) Weeners Dick spotted at Dicks   (witn.com) divider line
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Helpful picture of what spotted dick might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was applying for a position
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm in IT. A whole bunch of years ago I had a user call me.

"I need to confess and need you to check out my computer."

"What's up?"

"I needed a tent for my kids. Suffice it to say that www.Dicks.com is NOT the website for Dick's Sporting Goods."

/csb, bro
//Dick's managed to acquire the dicks.com URL since then. It does redirect to dickssportinggoods.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ding dong ding dong.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
" sir I've  told you before we don't buy or sell dicks" " Please put it away"
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eastern Carolina

Dick sicks
 
proton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"driving a black Dodge Challenger with black rims and dark tinted windows."...

Yep.  That's a dick.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Q: Why do all lesbians shop at The Sporting Authority?
A: Because they don't like Dick's.
 
invictus2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dic Logo - What Were You Really Thinking?
Youtube NHO84rOp8FQ
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Doesn't anyone just jump in the fish tank anymore?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Helpful picture of what spotted dick might look like:

[Fark user image 800x533]


Are you supposed to pour the cream in the hole?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was wondering whar FLORIDA tag, but I see we don't have a monopoly on that town's name.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Come on up to Seattle. You can get a big bag of Dicks an ride the SLUT all night!

https://www.ddir.com/

https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna208414​2​8
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe someone mistook him for an employee (it happens all the time) and asked him to show them where the balls are?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I'm in IT. A whole bunch of years ago I had a user call me.

"I need to confess and need you to check out my computer."

"What's up?"

"I needed a tent for my kids. Suffice it to say that www.Dicks.com is NOT the website for Dick's Sporting Goods."

/csb, bro
//Dick's managed to acquire the dicks.com URL since then. It does redirect to dickssportinggoods.com


CSB

Woman I worked with wanted to get her 12 year old daughter a new winter coat. Thought it would be a good idea to Google "dicks" with said daughter behind her at the computer.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattyBlast: Q: Why do all lesbians shop at The Sporting Authority?
A: Because they don't like Dick's.


Wouldn't have been funny if you told it correctly
 
