Headline of the year voting!

(CNN)   Some critics think surrealism is trash, but this is taking it just a little too far   (cnn.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When stuff won't fit in the overhead bin or under the seat in front of you sometimes tough choices must be made.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's surreal.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to potato surrealism. but when I saw TFA I immediately cooked some spaghetti.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, it must be nice to be wealthy enough that you casually forget your $320,000 piece of luggage at the check-in counter.  Further, that once you realize it while you're still in the same airport, your plan of action is to think "I'll deal with this once I'm home and just have them mail it to me."
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

New Rising Sun: Man, it must be nice to be wealthy enough that you casually forget your $320,000 piece of luggage at the check-in counter.  Further, that once you realize it while you're still in the same airport, your plan of action is to think "I'll deal with this once I'm home and just have them mail it to me."


Dollars to donuts it was stolen and someone thought they were about to get caught.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah because Dali is the shiat. It should have been put in an nightmarish elephant-pyramid-outhouse.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens more then you'd think. My father in law would tell stories about his job at NYC sanitation. One msn he knew found a set of band new China. It was worth several hundred dollars. Of course, not everything they find is something they want to find. He told stories about Men finding dead bodies. The worst are the babies. Some have quit right then. I would probably due the same.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot of primitive subconscious private parts in that painting. The most german thing about it is the Freudian reek. Are you sure the title isn't Frauline Peepee vonHoohah goes to der Beachenwald ?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes me feel...alone.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Man, it must be nice to be wealthy enough that you casually forget your $320,000 piece of luggage at the check-in counter.  Further, that once you realize it while you're still in the same airport, your plan of action is to think "I'll deal with this once I'm home and just have them mail it to me."


I'd have sent them an earful.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No subby, Dada is trash, and trash is Dada. Get your art history right.

/Not an arts major.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, to be fair, surrealism isn't everyone's cup of fur.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans leave guns lying around in airports. Germans leave $330,000 paintings lying around in airports. It's just a different kind of dumb.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Philistines!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Düsseldorf? More like Düsseldork, amirite?!

/is this on?
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These kind of things happen. Yo-Yo Ma left his cello in a cab one time.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Banksy unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
