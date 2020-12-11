 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(Fox 7 Austin)   Son loses father to cancer when the kid was just 15 years old. Six years later, the son finds out that his dad left him $10 for beer on his 21st birthday   (fox7austin.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great dad
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"To Dad!"
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He didn't know he was only leaving him enough for one double IPA
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: He didn't know he was only leaving him enough for one double IPA


Double IPA?  Jesus, don't piss on the man's grave.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That could have bought him like 3  4Lokos.

/Great story
//Sad
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That may be the first beer he legally bought in a bar or from a store.  But I don't believe it's his first beer.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: That may be the first beer he legally bought in a bar or from a store.  But I don't believe it's his first beer.


I waited until I was 21, saw enough things prior that made me never really want to drink
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: He didn't know he was only leaving him enough for one double IPA


10oz pour
 
true okie doke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thesharkman: BizarreMan: That may be the first beer he legally bought in a bar or from a store.  But I don't believe it's his first beer.

I waited until I was 21, saw enough things prior that made me never really want to drink


Senor Chang - Loser
Youtube zQ6VXOpjrIA
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thesharkman: BizarreMan: That may be the first beer he legally bought in a bar or from a store.  But I don't believe it's his first beer.

I waited until I was 21, saw enough things prior that made me never really want to drink


Yes, but your Amish.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While that might seem like enough of a happy ending, Goodman followed up by posting that people were apparently asking for his Venmo so they could also buy him a beer. Instead of accepting the money, however, he asked the donations be sent to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Sounds like his dad left him with more than $10.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: thesharkman: BizarreMan: That may be the first beer he legally bought in a bar or from a store.  But I don't believe it's his first beer.

I waited until I was 21, saw enough things prior that made me never really want to drink

Yes, but your Amish.


It was actually two people who I knew got killed in high school by a drunk driver. Hey growing up my older brothers had some friends who really like to drink. When you have to drive them home and make sure they don't head out drunk I never understood the fun of drinking. I drink now but don't get drunk.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I inherited a set of diamond machinery points, amongst the other flotsam of a lifetime of precision machinery from my dad.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Birthday, Sue!
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck it's dusty in here.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cool fake story bro
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it Fark, Look What You Made Me Do. Now my nose is going to be all stuffy when I go to bed. Hopefully, this gives the kid some Closure.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of thing you keep to yourself. I'm sure to any parent and child, it's a deep, meaningful way to connect and remember. But when you put it out on social and news media, it's just a bad Nicholas Sparks Hallmark Channel holiday special.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid is cool.  A bunch of people were asking to buy him a beer and he asks them to donate to Dana-Farber.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I had my first drink with my old man this year, i'm 38, he will be 70 in a few months.

He was a recovering alcoholic most of my life and decided to start drinking again a couple years ago, I'm really not a drinker and never have been but allowed him to pour me a jack and coke.

/BroolStoryCo.jpg
 
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thatll but you, what? A 6 of Highlife? What a cheapskate
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I was the bar owner I would have taken his 10-dollar bill and then later had it framed and give it back to him.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe I'll go to the movies... by myself.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir VG
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shryke: thesharkman: BizarreMan: That may be the first beer he legally bought in a bar or from a store.  But I don't believe it's his first beer.

I waited until I was 21, saw enough things prior that made me never really want to drink

Yes, but your Amish.


*you're
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The kid however converted to Islam at age 17, so that's non-alcoholic beer. Sorry, dad.
 
Fark Me Too
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: cool fake story bro


fark you asshole
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Such a heartwarming parting gift. "I wish we coulda shared this moment, but I still want you to have it." *sniff* Yep. Pretty dusty in here.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Summoner101: While that might seem like enough of a happy ending, Goodman followed up by posting that people were apparently asking for his Venmo so they could also buy him a beer. Instead of accepting the money, however, he asked the donations be sent to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Sounds like his dad left him with more than $10.


Nicely put.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fark Me Too: abhorrent1: cool fake story bro

fark you asshole


K
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Shryke: thesharkman: BizarreMan: That may be the first beer he legally bought in a bar or from a store.  But I don't believe it's his first beer.

I waited until I was 21, saw enough things prior that made me never really want to drink

Yes, but your Amish.

It was actually two people who I knew got killed in high school by a drunk driver. Hey growing up my older brothers had some friends who really like to drink. When you have to drive them home and make sure they don't head out drunk I never understood the fun of drinking. I drink now but don't get drunk.


I never liked beer at all...I seem to have some sort of reaction to it. Even one causes a lot of gas and bloating, a tremendous amount of peeing and just an overall feeling that I just ate an entire chocolate cake. I wouldn't call it necessarily being sick, but more just an "ugh" feeling. Also, I feel terrible the next morning. Not to mention that to me, it just doesn't taste very good. Kind of this sour, wheaty, sort of old bread thing going on.

OTOH, I never had a problem with wine and liquor. I can do shots of whiskey, tequila or vodka with no problem and as long as I drink water along with it, almost no hangover the next morning.  That said, I don't drink often...just socially and wine a few times a week for the cardiac benefits.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet his dad in heaven/hell wasn't totally surprised when he found out his kid's already been drinking beer way before the intended/legal age.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Matt shared photos of the $10 bill and the beer he bought with it (a Bud Light)..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I had my first drink with my old man this year, i'm 38, he will be 70 in a few months.

He was a recovering alcoholic most of my life and decided to start drinking again a couple years ago, I'm really not a drinker and never have been but allowed him to pour me a jack and coke.

/BroolStoryCo.jpg


You will form your campaigns within his limits.

/obscure
 
