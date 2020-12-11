 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(NPR) NewsFlash SCOTUS says NOTUS to POTUS   (npr.org) divider line
668
posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Dec 2020 at 6:46 PM


668 Comments     (+0 »)
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STATES RIGHTS!!!11!!! !!!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHOATUS
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump: "B-b-b-but I appointed you guys! You owe me!"

SCOTUS:
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagle5953
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S HAPPENING
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denied!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat shiat and die, Trump.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol girl bye
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.jpg
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love my Twitter timeline right now....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey, Donnie... tired of all this "winning" yet?
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH CAPTAIN! Suck IT!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loser.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably asking if he can replace his Justices with more loyal ones.

The next Twitter rant should be fun.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mshefler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beat me to it, Subby. Stick a fork in it. It's done.
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HIT THE MUSIC!!!

The Last Waltz (1978) - The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down Scene (5/7) | Movieclips
Youtube 6dDbnwQlCek
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Carrey's Hilarious "Loser" Impression of Joe Biden On Saturday Night Live
Youtube DLPNwN4tC9s
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short version: get rekt skrub
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHOOPEE!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas farked around and found out.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOLs for Fark posterity!
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*ziiiiiiiiip*
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank you Jordy Nelson's ass for saving the day.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty bad when you're POTUS and the Brooklyn Brawler has a better win record in fake nonsense battles
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be some Grade A Toilet-bethroned Rage Tweetin' tonight!

Well, Grade D- since his daddy's not here to buy his diploma, but still.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor, poor White House shiatter over the next coming weeks...

So long, AGAIN, you irrelevant asshole!!

I shall celebrate this thusly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cheap Pinot Noir suddenly tastes much better. How did all those Trumper tears get in there?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: He's probably asking if he can replace his Justices with more loyal ones.

The next Twitter rant should be fun.


Wonder if he'll try to fire the Justices by tweet...
 
wjmorris3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have the Insurrection Act for a reason. Time for Trump to send the military in to enforce his victory.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't lose ALL credibility. There are important cases coming up soon that they can use to irrevocably fark up our lives.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Supreme Court has just proven that they're part of the conspiracy to commit election fraud. Nothing more. There will be a new kraken. A better kraken. A kraken of the people, and by the people, and for the people.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ya, cry more biatch (he will) ....:-) k/dar
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does leave us on the case of Sucking v. Dicks?
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the Trumphumpers got their hopes up and they get crushed AGAIN!
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it finally over?  Please?
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: [Fark user image 850x587]

Thank you Jordy Nelson's ass for saving the day.


Guess what! Jordybutt!
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting on ground floor
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray Charles - Hit The Road Jack (Original)
Youtube 0rEsVp5tiDQ
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But all the Trump people told me that this time it would work. Now it is time for POTUS to argue in front of the court himself, so he can call in his Quid Pro Quo in person.
 
