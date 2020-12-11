 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(ABC11 North Carolina)   HOA board doesn't feel that a cross is an appropriate Christmas decoration. Instead, the homeowner should save it for Easter/Passover. Pretty sure none of my Jewish friends erect a Passover Cross, and that my church has a cross up for Christmas   (abc11.com) divider line
36
    More: Facepalm, Jesus, Christianity, Christmas, Christmas decoration, north Raleigh family, Easter, biblical references, Eyewitness News  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swole Jesus disapproves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the HOA's thoughts are on Buddy Christ?
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Hanukkah now. Put up a hanukkiah.

Save the display of your death device for your own holy day.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Historically, the HOA is correct in a cross not being a Christmas decoration... That said, I'm sure Christians would howl at the idea of a Wiccan pentagram at Christmas.

On the same note, historically Easter shouldn't involve rabbits and chocolate eggs either...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christian holiday. Christian symbol. I don't see how any reasonable person could take issue with this.

Then again, this is an HOA, so it's not a reasonable person.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't make you buy a home in an HOA neighborhood, so I don't reckon I care about your problem with the HOA.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Swole Jesus disapproves.

[Fark user image 670x913]


I prefer this Jesus, you don't have to ask, Do you even lift bro? He's just chillin on his Passover cross.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how the HOA feels about lambs blood smeared above the lintle for Passover.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acouvis: Historically, the HOA is correct in a cross not being a Christmas decoration... That said, I'm sure Christians would howl at the idea of a Wiccan pentagram at Christmas.

On the same note, historically Easter shouldn't involve rabbits and chocolate eggs either...


I mean, Christian symbols have been associated with Christ-mas for roughly 2000 years now.  That's a pretty decent amount of history.  In fact, given that its Christ-mas, I'm pretty sure that Christian symbols are the correct decoration by definition.

If you want to talk about the much larger group of winter solstice holidays, well, a whole bunch of cultures have had symbols associated with that.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if they did a flaming cross?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, time to light up the ol Star of Christmas Pentagram.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Too much drama over Christmas. Always. We should just rid ourselves of this wretched holiday.
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cross: Something to nail people to.
 
adammpower
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jesus probably wouldn't be like "dude, it's the thing that killed me and it's come back for my birthday, whoa sweet!!!".  Man Christianity is farked up.
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: What if they did a flaming cross?


Well it is North Carolina
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Given Jesus's expertience on the cross, I'm pretty sure a cruifix is equivalent to a scarecrow. The more crosses you see the less likely you are to find anyone like Jesus.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
HOAs... not even once.

Tiny tyrannies aren't helping your property values. If you buy a home in an HOA, you just volunteered to enter the 3rd circle of hell decades too soon.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lil Wooly Mammoth: Cross: Something to nail people to.


Like a mixtape?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All of you are missing the point.

Christmas celebrates BABY JESUS.

The cross represents the DEATH aspect, not the BIRTH.

If you want a Christmas Cross, you got to mail a baby on it.

Why is this so hard for you chucklefarks to UNDERSTAND?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Christians vs HOA?

I say maintain the stalemate until they have bankrupted and/or killed each other.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rjakobi: All of you are missing the point.

Christmas celebrates BABY JESUS.

The cross represents the DEATH aspect, not the BIRTH.

If you want a Christmas Cross, you got to mail a baby on it.

Why is this so hard for you chucklefarks to UNDERSTAND?


Hush up you with your facts and logic.  It was just getting good here.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

acouvis: Historically, the HOA is correct in a cross not being a Christmas decoration... That said, I'm sure Christians would howl at the idea of a Wiccan pentagram at Christmas.

On the same note, historically Easter shouldn't involve rabbits and chocolate eggs either...


Actually, hidden eggs and rabbits are part of the holiday that Easter tried to take over.
 
tasteme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rjakobi: If you want a Christmas Cross, you got to mail a baby on it.


I dunno, postage to mail a baby is probably not worth the decoration
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Could you imagine it, 2000 years from now the mainstream religion of North America wearing AK-47 pendants from their necks, because the next Messiah was executed by Communist China?
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Imagine if Jesus were hanged, people wearing nooses around their necks would be hilarious.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby, I'm pretty sure your church has a cross up all the time, not just for Christmas. Unless they have festive crosses they only put up for Christmas.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean I could be wrong here, and correct me if I am, but don't Christian churches have crosses up all year round? I thought they were permanent decorations.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now that the useful idiots have served their purpose, it's time to deplatform them.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rjakobi: All of you are missing the point.

Christmas celebrates BABY JESUS.

The cross represents the DEATH aspect, not the BIRTH.

If you want a Christmas Cross, you got to mail a baby on it.

Why is this so hard for you chucklefarks to UNDERSTAND?


Excellent ideas here, nailed to a cross baby, in the manger, and spray painting HOA member's houses in lamb's blood or HIV blood. I will use these.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Lil Wooly Mammoth: Cross: Something to nail people to.

Like a mixtape?


All this time I've been handing them to the girl I like. I didn't even think of a nail gun.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Now that the useful idiots have served their purpose, it's time to deplatform them.


Cool word, but why do you want to cut off their feet?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

serfdood: I wonder how the HOA feels about lambs blood smeared above the lintle for Passover.


You haven't done that to protect from COVID?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll put up my Cross when I damn well please!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
acouvis:....On the same note, historically Easter shouldn't involve rabbits and chocolate eggs either...

You are correct about the bunnies.  What an absurd idea that is.

Everybody knows chocolate eggs are delivered by church bells flying back from Rome.

frenchtoday.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.