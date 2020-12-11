 Skip to content
(MSN)   Meet Mr. Covid. A mascot that makes Gritty look cuddly and warm   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Alberta government, Social media, COVID-19 virus, new advertising campaign, covidloves.ca, COVIDLOVES.CA Screen capture images, social media platforms  
posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 6:44 PM



lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn if they want to scare kids against the virus they succeeded. Will it make school visits?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone pls fotoshop that onto the Wil Wheaton pic with the sweater - it'll be epic!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a better love story than Twilight.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifrific.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say he would make a great PS contest, but I'm not sure how you could improve upon it.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gritty IS warm and cuddly!  This mascot scares fascists :)
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made this yesterday for no good reason.  Posting it again because why not?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that's disturbing.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Made this yesterday for no good reason.  Posting it again because why not?

[Fark user image 850x479]


#GrittyForSmash
 
Harm2OngoingMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Made this yesterday for no good reason.  Posting it again because why not?

[Fark user image image 850x479]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harm2OngoingMatter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
First thought was:  "Japan?  They love their mascots."  Surprised it was Canada.

/Tetsuo!!!!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: Myk-House of El: Made this yesterday for no good reason.  Posting it again because why not?

#GrittyForSmash

[Fark user image 850x479]

#GrittyForSmash


OK, now I want a mascot fighting game similar to Super Smash Bros.  Spanning all sports.  Mostly because I want to beat the ever loving fark out of Dinger of the Rockies.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do not disrespect Gritty.  He saved democracy.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like a millennial garbage pail kid. Gritty would kick his ass. And Blades the Bruins' Bear would make excellent memes about him. All he does is make memes and hibernate, and Oh, he does not hibernate.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Y'all acting like you never heard of Corona-chan
💀Corona-chan💀
Youtube iBoojBTEPaI
 
TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Do not disrespect Gritty.  He saved democracy.


Gritty and Stacy Abrams.  Put one on each side of the quarter or any bill but the $5 as far as I'm concerned.

/ maybe put Gritty on the reverse
// he's not the most photogenic, after all
/// the Fanatic gets the shaft, as usual
 
