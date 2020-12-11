 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(Tampa Bay Times)   Submit your complaints about 2020 to this Florida newspaper, and they'll publish them in print for Festivus   (tampabay.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Festivus, sports teams, character Frank Costanza, Seinfeld, fifth annual Festivus airing of grievances, Jerry Stiller, Seinfeld episode, Dan O'Keefe  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 10:43 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To begin, wear a mask and stay 20 feet away from me. Yeah, not just six feet. 20 farking feet.

The Politics Tab . . . well, what more can I say about you guys? Let me just say that you don't treat each other with what one might call 'Christian Charity.' You're a bunch of farking animals.

I don't know what's going on in Food or D'Aww; I occasionally stumble in accidentally and it's all awkward and confusing and surprisingly non-linear.

Every year the Entertainment Tab seems to be increasingly about people who I don't know who they are. Are there any good live threads that aren't about "The Walking Dead Meets Abbot and Costello" or whatever?

Fandom. Yeah, so there has to be a daily Star Trek thread for some reason. And farking admit it: y'all love Voyager because every topic eventually turns in an analysis of how Voyager went wrong. Just farking admit it.

Business Tab . . . You know what you did and we don't need to address it here.

Sports Tab. Well, wrastling isn't a sport. Nor is turning left for six hours. And OMG Fark is so farking white. The NBA threads are deserts while the hockey threads are farking madhouses.

Main Tab. You got anything other than 'weird or interesting stories'? Anything? No ideas? No, you don't. You have let me down time and again. But I swear that God has farked me in the ass for the final time!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submit your complaints grievances about 2020 to this Florida newspaper, and they'll publish them in print for Festivus

Fixt for subby.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think that they'll run out of ink and won't be able to fulfill this Festivus promise.
 
goatharper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have to admit that I am rather disappointed in myself.

I haven't gone to jail even once for punching a maskhole.

Oh well, I still have a few weeks left, and I really want to punch a maskhole.

Maybe next Tuesday, after my colonoscopy. Seems the perfect time.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: The Politics Tab . . . well, what more can I say about you guys? Let me just say that you don't treat each other with what one might call 'Christian Charity.' You're a bunch of farking animals.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.