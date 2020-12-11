 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   A lot of regional news sources are finding that there is a package backlog for USPS going back to November. If you have any Christmas gifts to mail, you might want to get them out ASAP   (myfox8.com) divider line
17
    More: PSA, Small business, North Carolina, United States Postal Service, USPS distribution center, Package delays, Tim Holt, good number of people, small business owners  
•       •       •

147 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 10:28 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needs to be a hallmark movie

New plucky young attractive female do gooder, meets down on his lucky single father with cute daughter.  The Hunky father is at wits end cause the mean Postmaster general makes him work overtime since the sorting machines were removed and many other in the post office have quit.  Also he is afraid that all the Christmas Presents will not get delivered in time, making his daughter sad, cause his daughter really loves Christmas

the plucky female, is new to town.  but through her positive attitude and new view, is able to rally the down to make the mean Postmaster General get all the presents delivered on time.  saving Christmas, and making daughter happy
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I sure hope we can have the post office back after Trump is disinfected from the White House.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked if postal deliveries in Georgia are mysteriously even worse than last month?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm waiting on a UPS SurePost package that has been sitting in a UPS depot for over 24 hours now.  A depot that is 50 miles away.  In a town I drove through this afternoon.  That was supposed to be in my PO Box today.

I had something from FedEx that was slated to arrive at my museum on Wednesday.  The online tracker kept on reducing the wait time again and again, and on Sunday it was promised to be here on Monday.  And yet it sat in Dallas for over a day, and did not arrive until Tuesday, literally five minutes before I set the alarm and left.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Needs to be a hallmark movie

New plucky young attractive female do gooder, meets down on his lucky single father with cute daughter.  The Hunky father is at wits end cause the mean Postmaster general makes him work overtime since the sorting machines were removed and many other in the post office have quit.  Also he is afraid that all the Christmas Presents will not get delivered in time, making his daughter sad, cause his daughter really loves Christmas

the plucky female, is new to town.  but through her positive attitude and new view, is able to rally the down to make the mean Postmaster General get all the presents delivered on time.  saving Christmas, and making daughter happy


Make it hunky grandfather looking after cute granddaughter, and make the plucky young attractive female do gooder a middle-aged workaholic but with a heart of gold do gooder...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A package I've been expecting since just after Thanksgiving went across the entire country, and most of the Pacific Ocean, and ended up in farking Guam.   I'm currently expecting it here about three weeks after the heat death of the universe.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So I had submitted this Greensboro link, but there's basically the exact same article for Indy and Cleveland going on right now. I haven't gotten any packages all week with everything that was supposed to be delivered saying "in transit, arriving late" with 1 thing a week late, another 2 weeks. Similar for my outgoing mail which was supposed to be delivered Thursday but is stuck in Greensboro. Figured I'd do a headsup because if you want something by Christmas, you might need to put it in Saturday or Monday to be safe.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apparently, USPS is having this problem nationwide. I've experienced long delays involving other distribution centers.  San Bernardino, CA seems to be a big problem.  I think USPS should be more upfront acknowledging this.  Regardless, FedEx is much worse. They screw up deliveries and don't seem to care about it.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: kkinnison: Needs to be a hallmark movie

New plucky young attractive female do gooder, meets down on his lucky single father with cute daughter.  The Hunky father is at wits end cause the mean Postmaster general makes him work overtime since the sorting machines were removed and many other in the post office have quit.  Also he is afraid that all the Christmas Presents will not get delivered in time, making his daughter sad, cause his daughter really loves Christmas

the plucky female, is new to town.  but through her positive attitude and new view, is able to rally the down to make the mean Postmaster General get all the presents delivered on time.  saving Christmas, and making daughter happy

Make it hunky grandfather looking after cute granddaughter, and make the plucky young attractive female do gooder a middle-aged workaholic but with a heart of gold do gooder...


Is she from the city? And will she reconnect with her conservative small town values realizing that staying at home to start a family is far more important than her career?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bummer for those waiting.

I sent two packages out last Friday.   One to San Diego, the USPS said it would get there on Wednesday.  It did.

The other I sent to Missouri, the USPS said it would arrive today or Monday.   We'll see.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, I mailed three packages on Tuesday during my lunch break.  A box and two padded envelopes.  The two padded envelopes were literally the same things (four face masks each) to family on the other side of the Mississippi, and the box was sent to a town 50 miles from here.

Box arrived at destination on Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after sending it.
Envelope A arrived at destination today, and family texted me photographs of them wearing the masks.
Envelope B arrived in Lubbock and left Lubbock on Tuesday evening, and zero updates since.  Maybe since it was going to North Carolina, there was a dedicated truck going to North Carolina that has not arrived yet?

Interesting.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: kkinnison: Needs to be a hallmark movie

New plucky young attractive female do gooder, meets down on his lucky single father with cute daughter.  The Hunky father is at wits end cause the mean Postmaster general makes him work overtime since the sorting machines were removed and many other in the post office have quit.  Also he is afraid that all the Christmas Presents will not get delivered in time, making his daughter sad, cause his daughter really loves Christmas

the plucky female, is new to town.  but through her positive attitude and new view, is able to rally the down to make the mean Postmaster General get all the presents delivered on time.  saving Christmas, and making daughter happy

Make it hunky grandfather looking after cute granddaughter, and make the plucky young attractive female do gooder a middle-aged workaholic but with a heart of gold do gooder...


With huge cans.
Thanks
 
Northern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: NM Volunteer: kkinnison: Needs to be a hallmark movie

New plucky young attractive female do gooder, meets down on his lucky single father with cute daughter.  The Hunky father is at wits end cause the mean Postmaster general makes him work overtime since the sorting machines were removed and many other in the post office have quit.  Also he is afraid that all the Christmas Presents will not get delivered in time, making his daughter sad, cause his daughter really loves Christmas

the plucky female, is new to town.  but through her positive attitude and new view, is able to rally the down to make the mean Postmaster General get all the presents delivered on time.  saving Christmas, and making daughter happy

Make it hunky grandfather looking after cute granddaughter, and make the plucky young attractive female do gooder a middle-aged workaholic but with a heart of gold do gooder...

With huge cans.
Thanks


Burt Reynold's death permanently delayed this projects green light.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have a package that's been stalled a hundred miles south of me for two weeks now. It stinks, but this is a temporary problem. The pandemic will abate, the post office will restore the deliberate damage done to its functionality, and this time next year it'll all be operating smoothly. Honestly, we're fortunate that 45* is such a malicious idiot. If he'd had the least bit of sense in his huge stupid head he would have realized that the pandemic was a political gift for him. All he had to do was show the least bit of competence and empathy and all the low information voters would have rallied to him. Instead he treated it as a personal affront, and acted every bit the petulant, spiteful, lazy little shiat that he is. He turned to absurdity, authoritarianism, and endless whining, and never understood that he would have won more votes by bolstering the postal service than he could possibly suppress by trying to cripple it. The slowdowns are a hassle right now, but ultimately a small price to pay to kick that insufferable farkface out of the White House and into the waiting claws of Letitia James.
 
true okie doke
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Our company ships items that must stay cold and must arrive quickly. We completely stopped using usps several months before the election because it was being farked with and everything was slow. They broke the usps with their vote suppression and loser coup. I hope there's a criminal charge for that.
 
dustman81
‘’ less than a minute ago  

runwiz: Apparently, USPS is having this problem nationwide. I've experienced long delays involving other distribution centers.  San Bernardino, CA seems to be a big problem.  I think USPS should be more upfront acknowledging this.  Regardless, FedEx is much worse. They screw up deliveries and don't seem to care about it.


Cleveland's distribution center is having problems, too. There are reports of truckers who are waiting two or more days to get their trucks loaded.

https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/l​o​cal-news/in-depth/northern-ohio-usps-d​istrict-ranks-third-worst-in-on-time-d​elivery-in-country
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.