 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(KRQE News)   Bring your kid to sit on Satan's lap   (krqe.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Amusement, Humour, Comedy, Jeffrey Epstein, KRQE, Art, Want, Humor  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 9:03 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is it this Satan? Yes, please.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"How many people have been saved by prayer? Zero. How many have been saved by wearing a mask? 130,000". It also says: "Don't send thoughts and pray. Donate $6.66 today."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've seen the same tpo Dec 1999 in a Sat Lake City newspaper, ad for "Satan's Workshop"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\m/
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd much rather have my kid take a picture with Satan, which is why I probably shouldn't be a parent.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, isn't that special?

https://vimeo.com/83819344
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.