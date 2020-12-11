 Skip to content
(Buzzkill Lightyear)   High speed pursuit ends with a buzz   (pinalcentral.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stupid Morlocks.
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the movie.
 
tehskwid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No Tommy Boy reference?  Really?

<leaves disappointed>
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What...This wasn't from Buzzfeeds?
 
