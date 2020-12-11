 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If you are trying to illegally export guns, ammunition and body armor on a flight to Haiti in order to overthrow the government and become president, it might be best to not slap the customs officer in the face, Sergeant   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good presidents pick their battles better.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, I know Haiti has had some rough years lately, but I think it's going to take more than four handguns and three rifles to take over any country. Dumbass.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He could have just attached $100 to the customs docs with a paper clip.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I mean, I know Haiti has had some rough years lately, but I think it's going to take more than four handguns and three rifles to take over any country. Dumbass.


Maybe he was planning to salvage the weapons of his deceased opponents and grow an arsenal over time.

Or smuggle more later.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yep.  Five handguns to take over a country of... 11.2 million.  This plan checks out.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Yep.  Five handguns to take over a country of... 11.2 million.  This plan checks out.


Maybe you didn't read the article.

Guy's a MARINE.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't try to overthrow Latin American countries. The CIA hates the competition.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah, shiat. The news is giving my cat ideas again
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As a kid he probably received gold stars for pooping, trophies for participating in sportsball, and then the Marines inspired him with uh-rah!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Duroseau, who previously held a position of trust within the Marine Corps, betrayed his service and deserves to be held accountable for his illicit attempt to smuggle weapons from the United States to Haiti for the purpose of training the Haitian military," Special Agent in Charge Sean Devinny said in the release.

I've heard of constitutional originalists, but who knew there were Marine Corps originalists as well?

I'd add a second joke about him doing this for United Fruit, but honestly he's probably too mad at them for switching to onea them gol-durn furriner names for that to be viable.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB: The US has invaded/occupied Haiti twice, once in 1915-1934 and once in 2004.  In 2004 the Marines did a big show of doing a beach landing (completely unopposed, it was peaceful).  There's a story that there was a really old Haitian man on the beach waving and telling the Marines "welcome back".

/Probably not true.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Yep.  Five handguns to take over a country of... 11.2 million.  This plan checks out.


If done well only one bullet is necessary
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I mean, I know Haiti has had some rough years lately, but I think it's going to take more than four handguns and three rifles to take over any country. Dumbass.


Maybe Petoria?
 
