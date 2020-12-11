 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(BBC-US)   There's always one   (bbc.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Virginia, Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of Natural History, Museum, Theodore Roosevelt, Washington, D.C., United States, creation of a new Smithsonian museum  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Dec 2020 at 7:55 PM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This whole BS that one or two senators can block bills is utter trash and needs to be made illegal. You do that shiat, you get kicked out of the senate for 6 months.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"What an asshole."

       -Christ
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is a repeat of an article a little further down the page.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

imaconnect4guy: This is a repeat of an article a little further down the page.


https://www.fark.com/comments/1104803​2​/Republican-Senator-blocks-legislation​-for-creation-of-a-Smithsonian-Latino-​Museum-Womens-Museum-saying-it-would-c​reate-division-within-America-that-app​arently-did-not-previously-already-exi​st#new
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.