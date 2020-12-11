 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(ABC7 San Francisco)   The Zodiac Killer's cipher has been cracked by amateur cryptographers. Sales of Ovaltine remain flat   (abc7news.com) divider line
24
    More: Cool, Vallejo, California, SAN FRANCISCO, Zodiac Killer, San Francisco Chronicle, code breaker David Oranchak, Benicia, California, ongoing nature of the investigation, A.M. San Francisco  
•       •       •

996 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 5:56 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does it say "Vote for me, Raphael Cruz"?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
son of a b*tch.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's Crack Zodiac - Episode 5 - The 340 Is Solved!
Youtube -1oQLPRE21o

I've seen three ways to read it, but haven't watched this video yet.

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE IS LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE DEATH

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE

LIFE IS DEATH.


I hope you are having lots of fun trying to catch me.

That wasn't me on the TV show, which brings up a point about me:

I am not afraid of the gas chamber, because it will send me to paradice all the sooner, because I now have enough slaves to work for me where everyone else has nothing when they reach paradice.

So they are afraid of death. I am not afraid, because I know that my new life will be an easy one in paradice.

Death is life.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That sure would suck balls if the people he murdered were his slaves in the next world.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, I thought this was an article about Ted Cruz.

Then again, maybe it is. Who knows?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-1oQLPRE​21o]
I've seen three ways to read it, but haven't watched this video yet.

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE IS LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE DEATH

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE

LIFE IS DEATH.


I hope you are having lots of fun trying to catch me.

That wasn't me on the TV show, which brings up a point about me:

I am not afraid of the gas chamber, because it will send me to paradice all the sooner, because I now have enough slaves to work for me where everyone else has nothing when they reach paradice.

So they are afraid of death. I am not afraid, because I know that my new life will be an easy one in paradice.

Death is life.


Isn't "paradice" the Canadian spelling of paradise?  It's all coming together.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I got books from the library and solved it.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Paradice
Christmass (Unabomber)

Now those chance cubes make sense.
Lens flare? What a cheap conjurer of tricks.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see the Ted Cruz angle has been covered
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Oh, I thought this was an article about Ted Cruz.

Then again, maybe it is. Who knows?


I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME ROUND AND ROUND I GO IN THE BASKETBALL RING
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I blame MK Ultra and dirty hippies.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: farkingismybusiness: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-1oQLPRE​21o]
I've seen three ways to read it, but haven't watched this video yet.

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE IS LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE DEATH

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE

LIFE IS DEATH.


I hope you are having lots of fun trying to catch me.

That wasn't me on the TV show, which brings up a point about me:

I am not afraid of the gas chamber, because it will send me to paradice all the sooner, because I now have enough slaves to work for me where everyone else has nothing when they reach paradice.

So they are afraid of death. I am not afraid, because I know that my new life will be an easy one in paradice.

Death is life.

Isn't "paradice" the Canadian spelling of paradise?  It's all coming together.


*gasp* Who was Alex Trebek?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gnosis301: That sure would suck balls if the people he murdered were his slaves in the next world.


I'd feed his murdering keister ground glass in every food item that I prepared for him
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-1oQLPRE​21o]
I've seen three ways to read it, but haven't watched this video yet.

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE IS LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE DEATH

I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE

LIFE IS DEATH.


I hope you are having lots of fun trying to catch me.

That wasn't me on the TV show, which brings up a point about me:

I am not afraid of the gas chamber, because it will send me to paradice all the sooner, because I now have enough slaves to work for me where everyone else has nothing when they reach paradice.

So they are afraid of death. I am not afraid, because I know that my new life will be an easy one in paradice.

Death is life.


I could easily imagine Ted Cruz posting some truncated version of this on Twitter. Fits his personality completely.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gnosis301: That sure would suck balls if the people he murdered were his slaves in the next world.



User name checks out.
Fincher can...test me. But his Zodiac, its pacing, tension, everything, and the performances of the actors have me at twenty or more reviews. I found myself skipping the graphic scenes at around half of those reviews-- which, ya know, is like what Spielberg said of a report that an old man had a heart attack watching Jaws.

"It works."

Correlation is not causation, Steven.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I blame MK Ultra and dirty hippies.



But not in that order.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gnosis301: That sure would suck balls if the people he murdered were his slaves in the next world.


I've heard that slave thing some where else. But can't remember.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did they look for a decoder/encoder on eBay?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gnosis301: That sure would suck balls if the people he murdered were his slaves in the next world.

I've heard that slave thing some where else. But can't remember.


Latest episode of Star Trek Discovery?
 
Elegy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bet they used one of these to break the code:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OhioFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The fact it took this long to decipher a cryptic message from the Zodiac illustrates the mind this person either has or had. I have to ask if anyone believes their identity will ever be solved?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.