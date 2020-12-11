 Skip to content
(Guardian)   House for sale on England's steepest street revalued after Banksy uses it as a canvas. By a few million pounds   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing to...
*dons shades*
Sneeze at.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That's nothing to...
*dons shades*
Sneeze at.


It amazes me that there still isn't any definitive proof of who Banksy really is. All we have are anecdotes and good guesses.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: vudukungfu: That's nothing to...
*dons shades*
Sneeze at.

It amazes me that there still isn't any definitive proof of who Banksy really is. All we have are anecdotes and good guesses.


Have you ever seen Satoshi Nakamoto and Banksy at the same time at the same place???
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
yorkshirepost.co.ukView Full Size
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What happens with his stuff?  Do people find the art in the morning and cut it out of their walls and sell it to collectors?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ITV News West Country spoke to the owners of the house, which had a sold sign up outside, and were told they have pulled out of the sale. They were due to exchange contracts next week but the artwork could see the value of their house rocket.

Every story has too sides. Banksy probably just screwed some young family out of a house for Christmas.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To? Two? Tu?

/idiot
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you lose a bidding war...paint and stencils are cheap.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish that Banksy bugger would come and deface my garage door.  All that happens around here are asshole taggers and really, really crappy wannabees.

Guy up the street got vandalized three times.  Repainted each time.  Third time, he commissioned a guy to make a fantastic mural.  Looks incredible and hasn't been touched since.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
