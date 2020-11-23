 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(CNBC)   Now Peter Thiel wants to ruin your drugs, too   (cnbc.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Mental disorder, ATAI Life Sciences, psychedelic drugs, Psychedelics, dissociatives and deliriants, ATAI's great virtue, Drug addiction, Billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, Pharmacology  
•       •       •

1255 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Peter Thiel is a c*nt.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take Thielidomide™ almost every day. My friends and I call it "flipping"
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to wash the pills down with blood from a virgin?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size

This guy has 1000% paid a black woman to whack him in the balls with a coat hanger.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libertarian is what we call free-riders in public so they won't get their fe-fees hurt
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really would like psilocybin to be available. It really helps with the bipolar bullshiat. But kinda hope it goes the way weed did in legalization, not let big pharma take it over.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [image.cnbcfm.com image 678x381]
This guy has 1000% paid a black woman to whack him in the balls with a coat hanger.


(._.)  can we not kink shame tho
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.No. No. No
I'll take my shrooms from a Woody Harrelson lookalike who calls herself Marguerite el Gargantuan
before I accept anything from Peter Thiel
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is some bona fide 'evil crazy eyes'.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just embrace your mental illness as a superpower, like me, Overpreparer Man!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: dothemath: [image.cnbcfm.com image 678x381]
This guy has 1000% paid a black woman to whack him in the balls with a coat hanger.

(._.)  can we not kink shame tho


This country deeply needs to remember how to feel shame.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: gameshowhost: dothemath: [image.cnbcfm.com image 678x381]
This guy has 1000% paid a black woman to whack him in the balls with a coat hanger.

(._.)  can we not kink shame tho

This country deeply needs to remember how to feel shame.


A little bit of humility wouldn't hurt either.
 
feanorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Do you have to wash the pills down with blood from a virgin?


Blood from a virgin of any species will do. Nilsson, Sjöberg, et al, 2014, "Behavioral Responses to Mammalian Blood Odor and a Blood Odor Component in Four Species of Large Carnivores," as well as other recent work, applies.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [image.cnbcfm.com image 678x381]
This guy has 1000% paid a black woman man to whack him in the balls with a coat hanger.


Remember, he was outed by Gawker.
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: [image.cnbcfm.com image 678x381]
This guy has 1000% paid a black woman to whack him in the balls with a coat hanger.


Does she have to be black?
d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.netView Full Size

I can't even get it up unless it's this lady.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

morg: dothemath: [image.cnbcfm.com image 678x381]
This guy has 1000% paid a black woman to whack him in the balls with a coat hanger.

Does she have to be black?
[d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.net image 850x450]
I can't even get it up unless it's this lady.


Id like to whack her balls with a coat hanger.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I kept reading that as ATARI.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: gameshowhost: dothemath: [image.cnbcfm.com image 678x381]
This guy has 1000% paid a black woman to whack him in the balls with a coat hanger.

(._.)  can we not kink shame tho

This country deeply needs to remember how to feel shame.


for non-sexytime stuff, yes.

don't be a puritan! boo
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: [image.cnbcfm.com image 678x381]
This guy has 1000% paid a black woman to whack him in the balls with a coat hanger.


He's openly gay, racist enough that John c Calhoun has called him from beyond the veil to dial it back a couple hundred notches, and consdiers other human unthings.  Thiel has raped a black man and then lynched him with a coat hanger.  But that is as close to Those People as Herr Thiel gets.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.