(Laughing Squid)   Well, This Is Shiat is the obvious theme song for 2020   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 5:32 PM



bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I woulda nominated Ghost of Vroom:


Ghost of Vroom - "Rona Pollona" (Official Music Video)
Youtube 4vMxfSVDh14


/lyrics straight outta Fark
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
[LYRIC VIDEO] I've No More Fucks To Give - Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq.
Youtube eKkNtqqp9Ps


His previous. NSFW, obvs.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Drowning Pool - Bodies
Youtube 04F4xlWSFh0

2020 non-OST
 
ryant123
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Old timey singer eh?

Conan - Artie Kendall the Singing Ghost Compilation
Youtube zetAt5nsf-U
 
drayno76
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just got home to find my daughter overflowing the toilet upstairs. dropping water into the back of the TV through the ceiling downstairs.

So quite literally the timing on this is perfect.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
New Year's Day, 2021 can't come soon enough.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some things in life are bad
They can really make you mad
Other things just make you swear and curse
When you're chewing on life's gristle
Don't grumble, give a whistle
And this'll help things turn out for the best
And
Always look on the bright side of life
Always look on the light side of life
If life seems jolly rotten
There's something you've forgotten
And that's to laugh and smile and dance and sing
When you're feeling in the dumps
Don't be silly chumps
Just purse your lips and whistle, that's the thing
And
Always look on the bright side of life
(Come on)
Always look on the right side of life
For life is quite absurd
And death's the final word
You must always face the curtain with a bow
Forget about your sin
Give the audience a grin
Enjoy it, it's your last chance anyhow
So always look on the bright side of death
A just before you draw your terminal breath
Life's a piece of shiat
When you look at it
Life's a laugh and death's a joke, it's true
You'll see it's all a show
Keep 'em laughin' as you go
Just remember that the last laugh is on you
And
Always look on the bright side of life
Always look on the right side of life
(C'mon Brian, cheer up)
Always look on the bright side of life
Always look on the bright side of life
Always look on the bright side of life
I mean, what have you got to lose?
You know, you come from nothing
You're going back to nothing
What have you lost? Nothing
Always look on the right side of life
Nothing will come from nothing, ya know what they say
Cheer up ya old bugga c'mon give us a grin (Always look on the right side of life)
There ya are, see
It's the end of the film
Incidentally this record's available in the foyer (Always look on the right side of life)
Some of us got to live as well, you know
(Always look on the right side of life)
Who do you think pays for all this rubbish
(Always look on the right side of life)
They're not gonna make their money back, you know
I told them, I said to him, Bernie, I said they'll never make their money back
(Always look on the right side of life)
 
Snorkel the Animals
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Dead Milkmen - Life Is Shit
Youtube IEgkDuJyI0U
 
nitroglycerine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LITTLE BIG - S*ck My D*ck 2020 (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7tThYxp5kmk
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Personally, Imma hafta go with Warren Zevon's "My Shiat's Farked Up".
Warren Zevon - My Shits Fucked Up
Youtube LbhYqV17CoQ
 
Tman144
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Misfits - Astro Zombies
Youtube IEoduZK6vpU
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So...this is a genre, then?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How about something actually from 2020?...
Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
Youtube TgItkJCm09c
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Naive New Beaters - Shit Happens
Youtube AmOsrXCsPBs
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eKkNtqqp​9Ps]

His previous. NSFW, obvs.


Mr. B has counterparts?  Smashing!
 
