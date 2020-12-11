 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(CBS 21 Harrisburg) Student asks substitute teacher if he can use the bathroom. Then things get Florida tag worthy
    Robert Hooke, bathroom permission, WATCH, dispute, Video shows teacher body-slamming student  
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a teacher who cares very strongly about COVID precautions, he is surely not practicing good social distancing.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question is why no one wondered what happened to the other kid gone for half an hour.

/cue Judge Reinhold
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Question is why no one wondered what happened to the other kid gone for half an hour.

/cue Judge Reinhold


There comes a point when someone has to go, they have to go.  I don't know if that's the situation here, but after waiting for half an hour...  On the other hand, the kid wasn't doing the pee-pee dance, so he probably could have waited.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That was just a take down, not a body slam.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would've just pissed in the trashcan.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

potierrh: OtherLittleGuy: Question is why no one wondered what happened to the other kid gone for half an hour.

/cue Judge Reinhold

There comes a point when someone has to go, they have to go.  I don't know if that's the situation here, but after waiting for half an hour...  On the other hand, the kid wasn't doing the pee-pee dance, so he probably could have waited.


That's one where if I had gotten in trouble at school, i wouldn't have gotten in trouble at home. Pee dance aside, there comes a point where a decision has to be made. Either pee your pants or walk to the bathroom regardless of what someone in charge says.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Better hope they change that Zoom password before the next class, now that this has made national news.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A "respect muh authority!!!" type.
Guessing he's just a sub teacher until he becomes a cop.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Dude, take your meds!
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: A "respect muh authority!!!" type.
Guessing he's just a sub teacher until he becomes a cop.


lulz wut?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean, if he had just eaten school lunch, yeah, poop will be coming out.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Teacher, may I use the bathroom?"
"Only if you can tell me your ABCs."
"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNO...QRSTUVWXYZ."
"Where's the P?"
"It's running down my leg!"
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I remember in third grade asking the teacher if I could go to the bathroom and was told no. I pissed myself. Was one of the most humiliating things that ever happened in my life.

No one gave me shiat over it, I remember the principal coming in the next day to talk about when students have "an accident." I tuned it out and escaped to my safe place, don't remember the fallout.

Just let the kid go to the bathroom, sadist teachers.
 
Resin33
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: I would've just pissed in the trashcan.


That's what I was expecting when the headline said Florida tag worthy.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: I would've just pissed in the trashcan.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"I would have pissed in NakedReporta 's shoes."
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Question is why no one wondered what happened to the other kid gone for half an hour.

/cue Judge Reinhold


Sounds like the kids were trying to fark with the sub and he got tired of their shiat. They all want to go to the nurse, to the bathroom, whatever, all at the same time. Controlling a room of basically anonymous sixteen-year-olds is a pain in the ass. Sometimes the teacher doesn't give the sub anything to do and they're just babysitting 6 classes for that sweet $60 paycheck.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I actually feel for the substitute here. He could've been fired for letting the kid leave the classroom. He could have been seriously hurt if he didn't do the takedown (which seemed appropriate given the situation). He's definitely getting fired now.  Sucks to be him.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: That was just a take down, not a body slam.


Yep.  And only after the kid had his hands on the sub's neck, which looked like he was trying to choke him right before they went down.

I wonder if the kid soiled himself when he hit the floor.  If not, he didn't have to go all that badly.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You have to pay me a lot more than they get to give a shiat if the kid is in class or not...
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On the one hand I am excited that the sub got to fulfill what must be a lifelong dream for any educator by slamming a student spine first into the linoleum but on the other hand after that sub is long gone that kid is probably going to come back and shoot everyone in that class instead of putting forth a little effort and finding out where the sub is currently teaching and killing everyone there.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: I would've just pissed in the trashcan.


A friend of mine just held eye contact with the teacher while she pissed her pants.

Teachers want to play authoritarian mind games over basic human rights, they should expect far worse.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Better hope they change that Zoom password before the next class, now that this has made national news.


I had to reread that article a couple of times after misunderstanding and having a few more questions. One, why did they need permission to go to the bathroom during a Zoom class, and Two, how did the substitute teacher bodyslam the kid while on Zoom.
 
Pinner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kid should have walked up close, let it go while he was talking to the sub and let them both stand in the puddle.

"Whaddaya wanna do NOW, biatch?"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: duckpoopy: That was just a take down, not a body slam.

Yep.  And only after the kid had his hands on the sub's neck, which looked like he was trying to choke him right before they went down.

I wonder if the kid soiled himself when he hit the floor.  If not, he didn't have to go all that badly.


"If you can tell the cops you can't breathe, you can still breathe" logic detected.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just have to go and don't have much warning.
There have been several times where my body says "You're going to be pooping in 5 minutes. Hope you're on a toilet when it happens."
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I see that tripping and losing your balance the second someone underhooks you is a "bodyslam" now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: I tuned it out and escaped to my safe place


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This shiat was going on when I was a kid in Catholic school.

What the actual F is it about asking to use the restroom that is so bad?

One of my friends pissed himself because of a teacher not letting him go. A different class had a girl get her earring ripped out of her ear.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: I see that tripping and losing your balance the second someone underhooks you is a "bodyslam" now.


Well la dee da Mr. Rock, why don't you share with the class what kind of Final Smash he performed.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I actually feel for the substitute here. He could've been fired for letting the kid leave the classroom. He could have been seriously hurt if he didn't do the takedown (which seemed appropriate given the situation). He's definitely getting fired now.  Sucks to be him.


Yeah, he could have been hurt because the kid reacted to getting jumped and fought back.  Gee - what a surprise.  You don't physically restrain students unless they are already attacking someone else - period.  You keep your farking hands to yourself.  If they insist on bailing you call the office and they handle it.  YOU DO NOT PHYSICALLY JUMP STUDENTS UNLESS THEY ARE A CLEAR AND PRESENT PHYSICAL FARKING DANGER.  No, "They might be breaking Covid rules!" is not gonna farking fly.  No one's going to "be in danger of losing their job" because they failed to attack a student FFS.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Question is why no one wondered what happened to the other kid gone for half an hour.

/cue Judge Reinhold


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: That was just a take down, not a body slam.


That was a trip when a teenage boy had is arms around her neck and threw his weight backward.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Well la dee da Mr. Rock, why don't you share with the class what kind of Final Smash he performed.


I'd explain to you the intricate nuance of pulling guard, but it would be lost on a simpleton four-stripe brown belt such as yourself.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kinda impressed it didn't end up with them having sex.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JesseL: 7th Son of a 7th Son: I would've just pissed in the trashcan.

A friend of mine just held eye contact with the teacher while she pissed her pants.

Teachers want to play authoritarian mind games over basic human rights, they should expect far worse.


Like it or not, the sub was following the Covid rules, which I imagine are strictly enforced, especially on subs.

Had he not y'all would be screaming "THE PLAGUE RAT SUB DOESN'T CARE ABOUT COVID RULES THE NAZI TRUMPER FARK"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: I see that tripping and losing your balance the second someone underhooks you is a "bodyslam" now.


And that landing on your side while having your cranium protected is exactly the same as having your spine slammed into linoleum.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Kinda impressed it didn't end up with them having sex.



quizzicaldog.gif
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: New Rising Sun: Better hope they change that Zoom password before the next class, now that this has made national news.

I had to reread that article a couple of times after misunderstanding and having a few more questions. One, why did they need permission to go to the bathroom during a Zoom class, and Two, how did the substitute teacher bodyslam the kid while on Zoom.


They broadcast the class to the kids at home as they are probably in hybrid where only 1 group is allowed in the school each day. The teacher teaches to both in school and home and answers questions from both.  My son's school was going to try this but going decided to lock down again until mid January with only online teaching.
The number of kids in hallways thing is also go to be used at his school as well. They are allowing only 3 students in the whole high school to be in hall way during class for bathroom breaks. Lunches will be delivered on metal trays and be pre bagged with either ham sandwich or a vegetarian lunch. No student gets up to leave their desk unless directed by a teacher. In school gym would be walking socially distant around the gym for 20 minutes. My son said he'd rather be at home since it sounds a lot like prison.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Kinda impressed it didn't end up with them having sex.


My lawsuit hand would be set in swift and hotly motion.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: JesseL: 7th Son of a 7th Son: I would've just pissed in the trashcan.

A friend of mine just held eye contact with the teacher while she pissed her pants.

Teachers want to play authoritarian mind games over basic human rights, they should expect far worse.

Like it or not, the sub was following the Covid rules, which I imagine are strictly enforced, especially on subs.

Had he not y'all would be screaming "THE PLAGUE RAT SUB DOESN'T CARE ABOUT COVID RULES THE NAZI TRUMPER FARK"


I don't believe you're stupid enough to believe the shiat you say.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kid pulls on teacher's neck, knocking them both off balance. They hit the lectern, kid briefly tries to gain control by rotating counter-clockwise. Now they're going down no matter what. Teacher then has the choice to either fall on his back, or use his leverage to rotate clockwise and take the kid down. Except it probably wasn't even a choice, it was probably instinct. Either way he did the correct thing. The "slam" (which was just a takedown at best) was the kid's fault. The physical altercation was the teacher's fault, when he chose to do more than just try to stand in the kid's way.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CSB: I did some subbing before I was a real teacher.  One time, I had a two day gig.
First day: Immediately, a girl wanted to go to the nurse's office.
Second day: When I called attendance, I paused and asked her how she was feeling.  "What?" she says.
"Yesterday you went to the nurse.  I was worried about you and went there after class was over.  Funny, they have no record of you being there.  You must have gone to the other one." (She didn't.)
"Yeah, the other one," she said dejectedly, knowing that the jig was up.  The other students smirked.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: On the one hand I am excited that the sub got to fulfill what must be a lifelong dream for any educator by slamming a student spine first into the linoleum but on the other hand after that sub is long gone that kid is probably going to come back and shoot everyone in that class instead of putting forth a little effort and finding out where the sub is currently teaching and killing everyone there.


what the fark is wrong with you
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got in trouble in elementary school and had to stay in during recess. The teacher locked me in the room while she went to the teachers lounge. I needed to use the restroom and couldn't hold it for the next 30 minutes so I opened up the teacher's locker and pissed in her purse. The teacher and school never said a word to me or my mother about it.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: And that landing on your side while having your cranium protected is exactly the same as having your spine slammed into linoleum.


I'm beginning to think that the Journalist's Guide to Firearm Identification has been recently expanded for the purpose of identifying martial arts techniques.  All grappling techniques above the waist are now chokeholds.  This is why I become furious when my mom hugs me.  She has no idea how dangerous it is.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Question is why no one wondered what happened to the other kid gone for half an hour.

/cue Judge Reinhold


Given how badly the student wanted to get out of the classroom, I might be inclined to think, with a certain degree of confidence, that they intended to meet for some reason. The other person might not have returned because they were waiting for the other person to be along shortly. I couldn't guess the exact reason for the meet up, but there is a long list of possibilities, not knowing either student or their association.

Whatever the case, attacking the teacher is not something a student does if they just have to use a bathroom for the usual reasons.

Of course, I'm just speaking from experience raising two boys, one who did more than his share of stupid things at school (he's better now, and has a family - and with that - perspective).
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I actually feel for the substitute here. He could've been fired for letting the kid leave the classroom. He could have been seriously hurt if he didn't do the takedown (which seemed appropriate given the situation). He's definitely getting fired now.  Sucks to be him.

Yeah, he could have been hurt because the kid reacted to getting jumped and fought back.  Gee - what a surprise.  You don't physically restrain students unless they are already attacking someone else - period.  You keep your farking hands to yourself.  If they insist on bailing you call the office and they handle it.  YOU DO NOT PHYSICALLY JUMP STUDENTS UNLESS THEY ARE A CLEAR AND PRESENT PHYSICAL FARKING DANGER.  No, "They might be breaking Covid rules!" is not gonna farking fly.  No one's going to "be in danger of losing their job" because they failed to attack a student FFS.


Either your caps lock key is stuck or you're really upset. Would it help you to know that Jesus loves you?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: New Rising Sun: Better hope they change that Zoom password before the next class, now that this has made national news.

I had to reread that article a couple of times after misunderstanding and having a few more questions. One, why did they need permission to go to the bathroom during a Zoom class, and Two, how did the substitute teacher bodyslam the kid while on Zoom.


It was in person for this; however, the class's Zoom login info is written on the white board in the photo, presumably used at other times for other classes or as part of a combo schedule where they alternate remote learning and in-person to (ostensibly) cut down on exposure risk.
 
