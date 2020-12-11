 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "I also love the very simple comments. Like when people ask if they can 'butter my biscuits'" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
21
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turning to prostitution is pretty common when facing difficult times, just look at the republican party allowing all access to all holes just for some support from enemies of the US.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's such a pretty way of saying cum on your tits.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Turning to prostitution is pretty common when facing difficult times, just look at the republican party allowing all access to all holes just for some support from enemies of the US.


and the best part is its the dems who are the customers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's such a pretty way of saying cum on your tits.


sometimes, words aren't needed.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wasn't Riley Reed a teaching assistant or something like that before her career on the small screen?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's such a pretty way of saying cum on your tits.


Oh, I thought it was on the ass. Buns=biscuits?

Either way.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: NewportBarGuy: That's such a pretty way of saying cum on your tits.

sometimes, words aren't needed.


Sometimes, you need more than words.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
steklo:  sometimes, words aren't needed.

Well, as a teacher she may appreciate the dirty talk. You know, "I'm gonna verb your noun, baby..."
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How pathetic do you have to be to pay to see a chick almost naked?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People pay for porn? Do they not know it's free on PornHub and approximately eight trillion other sites?
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OMG, the linked stories at the bottom of that page:

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

Geez, she has a big mouth. Geez, she has a big mouth.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jst3p: How pathetic do you have to be to pay to see a chick almost naked?


Simping ain't easy.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: steklo: NewportBarGuy: That's such a pretty way of saying cum on your tits.

sometimes, words aren't needed.

Sometimes, you need more than words.


More than words is all you have to do to make it real.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: OMG, the linked stories at the bottom of that page:

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x347]
Geez, she has a big mouth. Geez, she has a big mouth.


i've been waiting
for a girl like you
to come into your mouth
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: OMG, the linked stories at the bottom of that page:

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x347]
Geez, she has a big mouth. Geez, she has a big mouth.


Why'd you say it twice?
 
gbv23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Same way I like my whiskey: 23-years-old and mixed up with coke
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's really wild is that she is already making, what 6 pounds a month?  And now this story just ran, advertising her ALL over the internets.  Her income is about to truly skyrocket.

Not to downplay this achievement, but I am going to totally farking downplay this "achievement."

There are thousands and thousands of good looking chicks (and dudes), currently on the internet trying to get enough attention that they can just make ends meet. The vast majority of them are making practically nothing.  Either because they aren't good looking enough, or more often, no one even notices them.

You have to be truly lucky to have enough followers that you're making 1000s a month.  Like, that is REALLY lucky.  And now the news has given you free advertisement to millions of potential customers.

To use an irresistibly apt cliche, who did she have to blow to get that to happen?

The internet lottery is simply amazing that way.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She is pointy in all the wrong areas. With that much income, I'd suggest she join a gym and work on her glutes.

Would not hit it.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
