Headline of the year voting!

(Bored Panda)   Here's some great loopholes that people got away with. Subby bought, returned and exchanged the same brand mouse to Walmart for two years   (boredpanda.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best one I ever did was back when CompUSA was a thing, I would buy a video card and get the 2 year warranty for $30 more. Why? Because if anything went wrong with your card, they didn't replace it with the same model but they credited your the price you paid for it originally toward a new one. So every 18 months, my card would develop "issues" and I would have to get a new model card to replace it. All I had to do to keep it going was buy another warranty, rinse & repeat. I think I pulled that off 3 times before they finally went under.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Best one I ever did was back when CompUSA was a thing, I would buy a video card and get the 2 year warranty for $30 more. Why? Because if anything went wrong with your card, they didn't replace it with the same model but they credited your the price you paid for it originally toward a new one. So every 18 months, my card would develop "issues" and I would have to get a new model card to replace it. All I had to do to keep it going was buy another warranty, rinse & repeat. I think I pulled that off 3 times before they finally went under.


Now that is dastardly and clever!

I unintentionally got free HDD upgrades for a while there when a rash of WD drives would regularly die and they'd send me a larger capacity one to replace the dead one each time.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure almost all of those are total BS.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One of my close friends is albino. Whenever our families went to an amusement park together, her mother would get us to the front of the line every time. She said her daughter couldn't stand in the lines all day. Too much sun. That went on for years until my friend turned16 or something. She started getting embarrassed by it. It was a good run while it lasted.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The comments on boredpanda make me think they are all written by the author or a few paid contributors, just forcing themselves to say something.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember all those reality shows about extreme couponing?

They weren't the only reason supermarkets did away with physical coupons, but they were a big one. Points you collect on your phone are much harder to abuse.
 
bsuboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bought a wireless Logitech controller for the PS2.  Best Buy sold me a warranty.  It was amazing how many times I exchanged a smashed controller for a brand new one.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
buckybear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bought a bunch of thermal underwear at Walmart for $1.00 each on sale.  Took them back to a different Walmart and returned them for $10.00 each.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My first computer, Commodore VIC-20, was bought at a local tech-hifi store, where they would match the price in any circular. Local big-box store sold it for much less.

/used the difference to get a 1200 baud modem and memory expansion
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We were vacationing in Maine (as white people do) and our hotel was next to a grocery store; one morning I noticed a man coming out of the store with a grocery cart full of cases of bottled water.  He started opening the bottles and pouring all the water on the ground.  At some point in the trip, we went in the store for some supplies and I told the cashier what I had seen and that I was wondering if she knew what the motivation was behind that dumping of perfectly good water.  She said that people would use WIC or other aid programs to buy water (in ME, all bottles/cans had a nickel surcharge at the store to encourage recycling) and then there were automated recycling machines at the store entrance that would spit out the nickel for each plastic bottle that you put in and that was how people got some of the cash value from nutrition assistance programs to buy cigs/beer, etc.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Remember all those reality shows about extreme couponing?

They weren't the only reason supermarkets did away with physical coupons, but they were a big one. Points you collect on your phone are much harder to abuse.


Back in my band/extreme poverty days, a friend and I were hungry.  We pooled our cash, scoured the shiatty apartment we were in, and came up with something on the order of three dollars and twenty-seven cents.  Figuring the best chance we had of getting bulk food with this was at the grocery store, we went there and found someone handing out coupons, for a buck off a box of Rice Krispies.

We looked at the Rice Krispies.  A medium box was ninety-nine cents.  We looked at the coupon: there was no 'limit one per customer.'  We went back to the front of the store and convinced the person handing the coupons out to give us . . . all of them.

We cleaned out three grocery stores.  We had a stack of over a hundred goddamn boxes of Rice Krispies in the living room of our shiatty apartment.  For like, weeks, we were giving them away, building forts out of them, stacking them up for furniture.  I watched a guy crush Rice Krispies up and snort them to try to get high.  I tried fermenting them, which didn't work.  Kids would come by, offering to take out our trash for a quarter, and we'd give them a box of Rice Krispies instead.  After a while they stopped coming by.

To this day I cannot farking stand the sight of Rice Krispies.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

little big man: We were vacationing in Maine (as white people do) and our hotel was next to a grocery store; one morning I noticed a man coming out of the store with a grocery cart full of cases of bottled water.  He started opening the bottles and pouring all the water on the ground.  At some point in the trip, we went in the store for some supplies and I told the cashier what I had seen and that I was wondering if she knew what the motivation was behind that dumping of perfectly good water.  She said that people would use WIC or other aid programs to buy water (in ME, all bottles/cans had a nickel surcharge at the store to encourage recycling) and then there were automated recycling machines at the store entrance that would spit out the nickel for each plastic bottle that you put in and that was how people got some of the cash value from nutrition assistance programs to buy cigs/beer, etc.


hughesrep
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In college we could get full credit back on our books from the campus bookstore if we withdrew from a class.

Cutoff for the withdraw / fail portion of the program was always two weeks before finals. We would forge the professors signatures on the forms during that week turn page one of the three page carbon copy form in to the back store and get full cash back for the cost of the books.

Pages two and three never made it to the professor or admins.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: The comments on boredpanda make me think they are all written by the author or a few paid contributors, just forcing themselves to say something.


The greenlights of bored panda make me think they are owned by a mod or paid to be posted to fark.
 
Iczer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Back in the day Jack in the Box gave you free tacos on your receipt when you bought something. Except the receipt they gave you for the free tacos gave you more free tacos...
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was going to college, we had an apartment that was across the street from a Taco Bell.

They put a Halloween advertisement in the School Paper for a Free Taco & Drink w/coupon.  There was no expiration date.

One of my "jobs" at school was delivering the school paper to outlying areas off-campus with a station wagon they provided.  I would also pick up old copies that had not been taken (the paper was Free).   When I delivered the bundles of papers on my usual route at 5:30am, I was not aware of the coupon.

Later that day I saw the coupon and realized what it meant for ME.  When people were done with the paper they would toss it in the trash.  I spent most of that day grabbing papers from the trash, going to the page the coupon was on, and tearing it out.   I got maybe 60 this way.   Later that day, my roommate and I went to Taco Bell "a few" times.

The real haul came the next day when I did my route and picked up the unread papers.

The next day I got at least 100 unused papers from my route, pulled the coupons and my roommate and I went to Taco Bell.  This was the day AFTER Halloween.   The manager tried to claim the coupon was only good for Halloween.  I asked him to point out where it said that or where there was any expiration date at all.  He conceded and gave us our Free Taco & Drink figuring we just had those TWO leftover coupons.

Then we came back the next day.  And the next day, and the next day and the next day......
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bsuboy: Bought a wireless Logitech controller for the PS2.  Best Buy sold me a warranty.  It was amazing how many times I exchanged a smashed controller for a brand new one.


Speaking of BB. A do-dad I got with their credit card didn't appear on the bill when they migrated me because for someone two accounts was made. The new account didn't have the charge. Woot.  Or it's sitting some place not getting paid. Who knows. Meh.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw an ad on TV for a Discover card offer with unlimited 2% cash back so I checked the website to see if there were any stipulations and there weren't. I ordered the card and started paying for everything with it including my monthly work expenses. I was making right about $230 a month for over three years. After about a year they would call me at least once a week and try to get me to change cards. Only reason I got rid of the card was because of my divorce.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buckybear: I bought a bunch of thermal underwear at Walmart for $1.00 each on sale.  Took them back to a different Walmart and returned them for $10.00 each.


Walmart dot com sent me two extra packs of fruit of the loom when I bought 4 packs. Woot
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not sure how repeatable this is, but damn sure I'll try it next time it comes up.

I was pulled over for rolling through a stop sign, which I technically did but it was really just a reason to pull me over and sniff around for something else.  Turns out I couldn't find my insurance card, so the cop went back to the car to write a ticket for that.  Much bigger violation than the stop sign.  While she was gone, I actually found the card.  So she comes back ready to give me the fat ticket, sees the card, and rips the ticket up and lets me off for the stop sign with a warning.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At one point an "Egg McMuffin, no meat" cost more than a "Sausage McMuffin with Egg, no sausage". Both orders result in the same sandwich.

"I'm only going to let you do this once!" exclaimed the Manager, upset that I could game the corporate system with such a ridiculous order.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Iczer: Back in the day Jack in the Box gave you free tacos on your receipt when you bought something. Except the receipt they gave you for the free tacos gave you more free tacos...


The asses at my jackinbox would never give a receipt when using a receipt with the code for free tacos.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration:


When, as an angsty teen, I worked for McDonald's, I used to collect shiatloads of those monopoly pieces. Never won anything big, but damned if I didn't eat free Big Macs and fries for the duration of the promo.
Had to redeem them at a different McDonald's though, since technically employees can't win.
 
R2112
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember reading about some dude many years ago that had one of the credit cards that earned him travel miles for each dollar charged. He'd roll into a AAA office or someplace else that sold travelers checks and buy thousands of dollars worth with the card. When the bill came due he'd cash the checks, pay the bill, then rinse and repeat. That loophole has been closed but I always wished I'd have thought of it.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration:


I remember that from high school, there was a nearby Little Caesars.
/That was a damn long time ago.
//Kids these days don't know what they're missing compared to high school in the 80's...
///No internet, no cell phones, no fark.com
 
