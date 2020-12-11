 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Farker dudes take note: What is truly "sexy" when you're married?   (boredpanda.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That might work for some guys, but it doesn't work here. I clean anyway, because I can work from home and supervise remote schooling. But it doesn't get you laid more often. At least not here. But the thank yous and hugs are nice too.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grooming.

Don't think "Hey, it's all good now! She loves me for whoI am!" just because you landed someone.

She does love you for who you are. But the person she was introduced to showered regularly.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 kids out of house for at least one day prior
2 Patron Silver
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing.  Absolutely nothing.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've told more than one newly wed that foreplay begins with doing the dishes.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just your turn.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His wife isn't giving him any nookie on days he wears that chain. It doesn't matter how many dishes he washes.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do all that,, still gettin' none
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfffft what a beta cuck, all I have to do is rip off my shirt and oil up.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And another nadir in the race to the bottom for media intra-advertisement padding.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do chores around the house?!  I'm the sexiest man alive.

/also fat
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fiance': You need to do more chores around the house.

Me: Can we change the subject?

Her: Around the house, more of the chores need to be done by you.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if you don't help around the house, you're most likely an asshole. And if you're doing it for sex you're a manipulative asshole.

Just do some dishes and pick up after yourself. You're not seven.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleaning is awesome for sure. But for me it's the titties.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balance. My wife makes 80% of the money, I do 80% of the chores. We both do 100% of the lovin'.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It all depends on the people involved.  For some people, no amount of help and support and doing the right thing gets you laid more, though it may get you some damned nice toys(not sex ones).
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Pfffft what a beta cuck, all I have to do is rip off my shirt and oil up.


Ain't you a dame though?
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the women on r/gonewild are pretty sexy, and I don't have to clean their houses to get what I need from them.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Grooming.

Don't think "Hey, it's all good now! She loves me for whoI am!" just because you landed someone.

She does love you for who you are. But the person she was introduced to showered regularly.


Exercise.

Don't think "Hey, it's all good now! He loves me for who I am!" just because you landed someone.

He does love you for who you are. But the person he was introduced to worked out regularly.


FTFY. It goes both ways.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Cleaning is awesome for sure. But for me it's the titties.


Titties on the wife is good too.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farker dudes take note: What is truly "sexy" when you're married?
The neighbors wife?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the way, this shiat about cleaning up the house to make sexy doesn't work if you're already in an egalitarian relationship.

It's the difference between doing something for your partner to ease their burden, to taking care of your responsibilities like you ought to. So if you're normally a chauvinist and your partner puts up with your antediluvian shiat, then yes, behaving like a modern man for an hour might get you some attention. On the other hand, if you're already a modern man, it's going to take more than doing laundry to get her engine revving.

Just go back to first principles. And the stuff you did while you were dating. Do nice things for your partner, be appreciated. And work out for once in a while, for God's sakes, you slob.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF would you clean your house for someone else besides your self? You're not 7. It's your mess. Clean it.

The reward for cleaning is that your don't live in filth not a pat on the head handjob.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Butt stuff.


Fan of pegging, I see.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article, apparently it's taking selfies of every thing you do
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Farker dudes take note: What is truly "sexy" when you're married?
The neighbors wife?


my wife's sister lost out on the looks, but she makes up for it in enthusiasm.  Omg, the enthusiasm.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: BeotchPudding: Farker dudes take note: What is truly "sexy" when you're married?
The neighbors wife?

my wife's sister lost out on the looks, but she makes up for it in enthusiasm.  Omg, the enthusiasm.


Uh... huh..?
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just texted my wife about what was sexy. She texted back that it's the pharmacist at the local drug store.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: WTF would you clean your house for someone else besides your self? You're not 7. It's your mess. Clean it.

The reward for cleaning is that your don't live in filth not a pat on the head handjob.


Joke's on you.  This filth has gifted me with an immune system like no other.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my perspective, sexy is a woman who is competent. A woman who can change a lightbulb by herself would be great. I think that is why I was so into the mom on the Lost in Space reboot on Netflix. That was a competent woman!
 
ghambone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like sex, marriage ain't for you.

/Unless you cheat
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not that it makes you sexy, but it can help make your partner less exhausted and be more likely to get in the mood. If you're doing your share or more and still aren't getting it at least once or twice a week (assuming you're wanting it), it's probably time for a conversation to share your frustrations.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: BeotchPudding: Farker dudes take note: What is truly "sexy" when you're married?
The neighbors wife?

my wife's sister lost out on the looks, but she makes up for it in enthusiasm.  Omg, the enthusiasm.


In my experience the beebeedubs beej enthusiasm has only been matched by one. And I married her.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to my coworkers working towards wife 3 and 4 respectively....
Divorce. Divorce is sexy.

33 and I've now dodged all the bullets.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: I've told more than one newly wed that foreplay begins with doing the dishes.


It's like my mother told me - "If you can't be good looking, you can at least be handy"
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sexiest thing about getting married is divorce.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about sexy, but it does make your wife feel loved and appreciated.
 
funzyr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like he doesn't have a messed up back.

But I'm not jealous. Not in the least.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I don't know about sexy, but it does make your wife feel loved and appreciated.


Feeling like you're being taken for granted is what kills sex. Goes for men and women.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yep, I'm gonna be takin' relationship advice from...
Alabama man
Youtube BrimMyOoEDA
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ghambone: If you like sex, marriage ain't for you.

/Unless you cheat


Been married over 20 years, and we still do it anytime we can. Guess I got lucky, but I keep her happy in and out of the bedroom.
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I live alone and do all that shiat myself.
*standing naked in front of mirror with junk tucked between legs*
 
