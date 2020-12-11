 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   Meet the Austin rescue team that risked their lives to save a dog shot six times by a drug cartel. Give them all the steak they want forever   (fox7austin.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Veterinarian, Veterinary medicine, Austin rescue organization, Addicus' Legacy Dog Rescue, Rosario Garcia, Amy Stanton, side of a highway, Texas director  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i thought only cops shot dogs.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"At that point, we found a volunteer in the U.S. that met Rosario at the bridge and actually crossed him over to the U.S., which was a whole other process," said Stanton.

Anchor dog, next thing you know American dogs can't get a job barking at squirrels.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please name it 2Bark
 
