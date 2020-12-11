 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 11 is 'Contraband' as in: "In the 1980's, a group of moral crusaders fearing that computer games caused violence tried very hard to get contraband"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
8
posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 4:50 PM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the 1980's, a group of Nicaraguan rebels, back by the US, used musical protests against the Sandinistas by forming a contraband."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "In the 1980's, a group of Nicaraguan rebels, back by the US, used musical protests against the Sandinistas by forming a contraband."


In what was described as the greatest concert ever, a couple nuns got shoved out of helicopters.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: a couple nuns got shoved out of helicopters.


Nobody said my bar mitzvah was going to be casualty free.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The name of my 1982 High School cover band was called Contraband.

How funny.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Or as George Lucas would call it:

Moraband
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: The name of my 1982 High School cover band was called Contraband.

How funny.


I remember you guys. You played at my sister's wedding.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: OtherLittleGuy: "In the 1980's, a group of Nicaraguan rebels, back by the US, used musical protests against the Sandinistas by forming a contraband."

In what was described as the greatest concert ever, a couple nuns got shoved out of helicopters.


That sounds great and all but have you seen Weird Al live?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, it worked, didn't it?

Do you see two soldiers without shirts shooting automatic weapons at a sentient heart?

Didn't think so.
 
