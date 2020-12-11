 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(The Daily Beast)   Great Britain's COVID vaccination program features the expected side effects: Anti-vaxxers, chimps, COVID crisis actors and Boris Johnson microchips   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
22
    More: Asinine, Conspiracy theory, Vaccination, conspiracy theories, rampant anti-vaxx disinformation, coronavirus vaccine, Conspiracy theories, Ninety-year-old granny Margaret Keenan, anti-vaccination movement  
•       •       •

475 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 5:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This scares me the most. The dipshiattry is global. We are by far and away leading but Britain is nipping at our heals. Italy has law makers calling for Gates arrest. Farking nearly 20% of Italy's parliament are nationalist. With no end in sight and a constant flow of bullshiat it's just ends badly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mark of the beast? Maybe fluoridation in the U S water supply was a bad idea.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boris Johnson microchips ?

what's it do? Make everyone spell color with an "U"?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: This scares me the most. The dipshiattry is global. We are by far and away leading but Britain is nipping at our heals. Italy has law makers calling for Gates arrest. Farking nearly 20% of Italy's parliament are nationalist. With no end in sight and a constant flow of bullshiat it's just ends badly.


username checks.

Pretty much the only thing I am proud of Sweden's response to the pandemic is the total lack of batguano public protest and conspiracy nuttery here.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Boris Johnson microchips ?

what's it do? Make everyone spell color with an "U"?


The electrical shocks make it impossible to maintain a coherent hair style.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: This scares me the most. The dipshiattry is global. We are by far and away leading but Britain is nipping at our heals. Italy has law makers calling for Gates arrest. Farking nearly 20% of Italy's parliament are nationalist. With no end in sight and a constant flow of bullshiat it's just ends badly.


We are heading into another dark age.  This time the morons have the ability to kill everyone.

Know nothings love being embigened, corrupt pols love exploiting them, and learned good folk get ground down trying to do the right thing.

I am trying to get Mrs. fngoofy to entertain New Zealand, but she says their domestic violence rate is too high.  I call shenanigans on it, but the move seems to big for her.  I think it's the only way to survive the coming dipshiatery.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article used the word "trebled."

That is all.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it'd be a hoot if 90-y/o Miss Keenan got the vaccination, then went off for about 20 minutes then came back as a 22-y/o swimsuit model to answer questions from the press.
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK here. The thing is, the voters had been warned numerous times about Boris and the zealot Brexiteers. Because we have one person one vote, rather than one vote point per IQ point, "we" made a decision to leave. Because fate is a biatch, we ended up with the one person least fitted to cope with a pandemic and leaving the EU. He couldn't have coped with business as usual, never mind two of the most profound challenges the UK has faced in over three hundred years.

\Short version
\\We're farked
\\\Except not as badly as the US because Trump
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shows this really is a mental illness - since the vaccination program is actually going to happen and at least half the country will voluntarily take it, the fact that none of their BS theories come true should show them how wrong they were and force them to re-evaluate their position.

If they were thinking normally.

Obviously that won't happen because of this mental sickness. I think we need to dedicate research to prevention and treatment and it isn't as simple as 'stop social media' because clearly there is a root cause that will keep occuring.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Boris Johnson microchips ?

what's it do? Make everyone spell color with an "U"?


You're lucky to get us Yanks to spell it with a 'c'.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: I am trying to get Mrs. fngoofy to entertain New Zealand, but she says their domestic violence rate is too high.


Just promise that if you all move there you won't start beating on her.

Simple enough, yeah?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: This article used the word "trebled."

That is all.


Are not awaiting a tertiary response?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: You're lucky to get us Yanks to spell it with a 'c'.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"you mean spell colour with a "K"?
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Boris Johnson microchips ?

what's it do? Make everyone spell color with an "U"?


That the thing where a midget straps laptops to his feet and skates. New York's hottest nightclub is Great Britain's COVID vaccination program... This club's got it all...


/that's what I thought of at least.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: That the thing where a midget straps laptops to his feet and skates. New York's hottest nightclub is Great Britain's COVID vaccination program... This club's got it all...


oh god bless you for remembering an SNL sketch.

Brilliant!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

not enough beer: We are by far and away leading but Britain is nipping at our heals.


Everything from America makes it to Britain sooner or later.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fngoofy: I am trying to get Mrs. fngoofy to entertain New Zealand, but she says their domestic violence rate is too high


His & hers cricket bats as a housewarming gift, then?  Getting socked in the jaw has to be a good deterrent to violence...somehow.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Yoleus: UK here. The thing is, the voters had been warned numerous times about Boris and the zealot Brexiteers. Because we have one person one vote, rather than one vote point per IQ point, "we" made a decision to leave. Because fate is a biatch, we ended up with the one person least fitted to cope with a pandemic and leaving the EU. He couldn't have coped with business as usual, never mind two of the most profound challenges the UK has faced in over three hundred years.

\Short version
\\We're farked
\\\Except not as badly as the US because Trump


We almost don't envy you.

Almost.
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
US here.

I'm not worried at all about anti-vaxxers. Roll out the vaccine. you damn straight I'll get it. and for one reason only. I love my wife. I'm a trucker delivering groceries. I haven't stopped one day for this entire pandemic. I go to so many places where the infection rate is high. so far, so good. Anti-vaxxers? that's a self correcting problem.

You don't want it? don't get it. somebody else gets it because of you? I'm so sorry, but that's your fault, not mine. but it means YOU have it. I hope it destroys you. even if you survive, I hope it completely debilitates you so that you can't even wipe your own a$$. but you are sitting there, locked in your little two bit mind, thinking to yourself, I might be a zombie, but at least I didn't get turned into a monkey.

but it also means that your DNA DIES with you. you don't reproduce again. your bloodline is now GONE. Great! The gene pool just got a little less shallow. As Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle wrote in Oath of Fealty(1981), "Think of it as evolution in action."

/am I bitter? you betcha.
//so tired of morons being given so much screen time
///especially the orange head in the White House
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: fngoofy: I am trying to get Mrs. fngoofy to entertain New Zealand, but she says their domestic violence rate is too high

His & hers cricket bats as a housewarming gift, then?  Getting socked in the jaw has to be a good deterrent to violence...somehow.


His and hers cricket club membership in our house. Mrs Luckyeddie is just as Derbyshire-mad as I am. The old saying sums it up...

"Derbyshire born and Derbyshire bred, strong in the arm and weak in the head."
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.