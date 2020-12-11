 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

11
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/949
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So because it's coming up on Christmas, I (like most of you who support websites by turning off adblockers) am getting a bunch of ads for weird gadgets. One of my current favorites is a thingy that looks like a bicycle sprocket some Bronze Age blacksmith tried to forge using stone tools based on an oral description, or a snowflake your precocious kindergartner made using construction paper and safety scissors.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But it's $12 and has a keychain hole so you can keep it on your keyring and just mumble something about "Grandma gave it to me" if anyone asks. It's still better than this one made to wear as a wristband, which is sure to make for an interesting conversation starter not only with ladies at the bar, but also your doctor when he refers you to a specialist regarding the odd wrist injuries.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You see that? That's 150 freaking bucks. And if you think that the one time you'll use it will make you look cool enough to make up for all the times you looked like a dork for wearing it, well, sorry, no it won't. Because then you'll have to reveal that you know how to use it, because you either practiced with it or, worse yet, read the instructions.

Fark user imageView Full Size


$22 bucks on Amazon. Note that the thumb also has its own little light so it doesn't feel left out when pointer gets all the attention. I have nothing to say that is more absurd than the idea of giving this as a Christmas gift, especially to someone you know and see on multiple occasions throughout the year.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us what ads you're seeing for absurd ideas for Christmas gifts.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
technowize.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
files.digitaltrends.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Woohoo! Top spot on both quizzes... well only one with a score.. but still number 1.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The best Christmas movie is Die Hard. Everyone should know that already.

/ it sure as hell isn't any of the trash that Hallmark makes
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Woohoo! Top spot on both quizzes... well only one with a score.. but still number 1.


Well, ya beat me...
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
wow - my first time ever getting 11/11. I was a bit slow, but I'll take it for as long as it lasts.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Woohoo! Top spot on both quizzes... well only one with a score.. but still number 1.


For one brief shining moment, I was #2 with a score of 300.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

