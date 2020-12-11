 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(Patch)   Mayor reamed for choosing colonoscopy over city council meeting   (patch.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do both. This is EXACTLY the use case for which Zoom was invented.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a difference?
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reamed TWICE, apparently.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greatest use of the PLUG topic.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Given the choice, who wouldn't?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Despite advances in colonoscopy video technology, the mayor's procedure will NOT be streamed live on the City's Facebook page or on City Channel 16.

The public has the right to know!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
under the guise of a well intentioned reminder that health comes first, the person who lost to the Mayor and realized writers can be bought for $500 is laughing his head off.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have never felt so empty after the prep work for mine, I was afraid to eat after it was done but the next day I went to town on some food. I ordered a pizza while I was at the grocery store.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mrs. little big man had her first colon scope recently. The fasting/laxatives/syrupy fluid cleanse that kept her up all night in the throne room so that the camera crew could head to the south pole was awful.  I think I'd rather just have the cancer.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

little big man: Mrs. little big man had her first colon scope recently. The fasting/laxatives/syrupy fluid cleanse that kept her up all night in the throne room so that the camera crew could head to the south pole was awful.  I think I'd rather just have the cancer.


You say that now...but hopefully you don't have to rethink that thought down the road.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Had my fifth one this past Monday. The prep sucks, procedure is a breeze (nyuk nyuk nyuk). Get yer hineys scoped, Farkers. One of the easiest types of cancers to prevent.
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

little big man: Mrs. little big man had her first colon scope recently. The fasting/laxatives/syrupy fluid cleanse that kept her up all night in the throne room so that the camera crew could head to the south pole was awful.  I think I'd rather just have the cancer.


Yup, it is indeed a bummer.

But then, on the day of the probing? A blissful batch of propofol... makes it ALL worth while.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Other than the prep, it's not bad at all. Talk about some good sleep.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When Mayor Hagerty said he'd rather have a colonoscopy than take part in the next City Council meeting, I thought he was just blowing hot air

Was...was that a fart joke?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Do both. This is EXACTLY the use case for which Zoom was invented.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

little big man: Mrs. little big man had her first colon scope recently. The fasting/laxatives/syrupy fluid cleanse that kept her up all night in the throne room so that the camera crew could head to the south pole was awful.  I think I'd rather just have the cancer.


Just had a 52 yr old co-worker die from colon cancer. 7 months from diagnosis to death. Take the test

but the colyte should come with a seat belt
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

little big man: Mrs. little big man had her first colon scope recently. The fasting/laxatives/syrupy fluid cleanse that kept her up all night in the throne room so that the camera crew could head to the south pole was awful.  I think I'd rather just have the cancer.


During the procedure, they can remove any small polyps they find. My husband had 3 removed. All turned out to be benign, but that might not have been the case. (As we age, we tend to get lumpy.) Ass cancer is a painful, ugly way to go.  A couple days discomfort once every 10 years is worth avoiding that.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One of those provide excellent drugs so you can coast through.   A city council would have bad coffee and donuts and a great deal of jealousy.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like a shiatty time either way.
 
gbv23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A colonoscopy is just like Facebook,
great for looking-up old friends.


/ LOLonoscopy
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
an a-hole move...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cwheelie: little big man: Mrs. little big man had her first colon scope recently. The fasting/laxatives/syrupy fluid cleanse that kept her up all night in the throne room so that the camera crew could head to the south pole was awful.  I think I'd rather just have the cancer.

Just had a 52 yr old co-worker die from colon cancer. 7 months from diagnosis to death. Take the test

but the colyte should come with a seat belt


On my second go-round, the nice pharmacist guy had some recommendations:

- chill the solution as cold as you can
- ignore the instructions to drink it slowly, just chug the whole jug as fast as you can

Definitely less time consuming.   I was done in about 2 hours and got to bed by 11pm for a 6am appointment.

/always get the first probe of the day
//you don't know where that thing's been
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
