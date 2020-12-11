 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Scotland has named its snow plows. Most are shovel-ready   (cnet.com) divider line
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, they really like the Flyers over there.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now for your Scottish Snowplow Update: For Your Ice Only, Licence To Chill, Gangsta Granny Gritter, and Mr. Plow are currently plowing your roads and stealin' your snowy hearts.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, boatMcboatFace was too much.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Okay, not gonna lie, I think that Sir Salter Scott is the clear winner on that list of names.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: Man, they really like the Flyers over there.


someone has to
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No Gritty McGritface, alas.

\ but +1 for Mr. Plow
 
abbarach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I still pine for "Itsy-Bitsy Teeny-Weenie Yellow Anti-Slip Machine-e"
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: No Gritty McGritface, alas.

\ but +1 for Mr. Plow


NO +1! You lower that back down on the road right now, mister!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Plowey McPlowface?
DRTFA
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That name again is...

/sorry, just had to
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: Okay, not gonna lie, I think that Sir Salter Scott is the clear winner on that list of names.


Forget that. New winner is I Want To Break Freeze.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: No Gritty McGritface, alas.

\ but +1 for Mr. Plow


When the snow starts a-fallin',
There's a man you should be callin'
That's KL5-4796
Let it ring!
Mr. Plow is a loser
And I think he is a boozer
So you better make that call to the Plow King!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Darth Spreader" is my favorite. Also my fetish.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ohio should adopt this.  It would be nice to see which plows are in the free-way turnarounds on perpetual break while we slip and slide over the ice.  I can address them by name as I skate past them.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"F*ck Around and Find Out" reporting for duty
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mock26: Mock26: Okay, not gonna lie, I think that Sir Salter Scott is the clear winner on that list of names.

Forget that. New winner is I Want To Break Freeze.


I see a Spready Mercury that isn't in the list on Twitter.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diabolic: "Darth Spreader" is my favorite. Also my fetish.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
