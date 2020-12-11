 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

300,000 U.S. Covid death achievement unlocked
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Donny, you're doing a heck of a job...
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Price is Right Losing Horn - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube _asNhzXq72w
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA! [long bout of coughing and wheezing]

Heckuva job, Trumpy!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man, it was hard going for that first 100k, but now it's 100k every few months! The Grandfather shall rewards us greatly, and shower us with new gifts!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And the GOP is to blame for each one.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Way more to come, sadly.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
About 1 out of every 1000 Americans, dead.

If there's a Hell, I hope Donald Trump has his first-class seat reserved.
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kubo: About 1 out of every 1000 Americans, dead.

If there's a Hell, I hope Donald Trump has his first-class seat reserved.


There is a hell. It's called ADX florence. May he rot there for eternity.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_asNhzXq​72w]


Once for every death.

10 Hours of The Price is Right Losing Horn
Youtube pJ5NGMLRGPI
 
Sam's Club Sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is so sad. This totally could've been avoided. We really need to take a hard look at ourselves and make some changes. It's literally  killing people every day.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kubo: About 1 out of every 1000 Americans, dead.

If there's a Hell, I hope Donald Trump has his first-class seat reserved.


I figure Shepard Book's Special Hell is in play.

And, for the reasons Book talked about... long before any of this pandemic showed up.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If the vaccine is a bomb, COVID will do in 4 years what took AIDS 15 in the U.S.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: This is so sad. This totally could've been avoided. We really need to take a hard look at ourselves and make some changes. It's literally  killing people every day.


Username checks out?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
300K Ultra High Death

Just in time for your holiday shopping
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure the administration would love to address the problem, but gosh-darn-it they're too busy with all their seditious lawsuits trying to steal the election. What's more important, after all? Planning and responding to a pandemic, or crying and throwing a tantrum because you lost?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Biden gets elected and we hit 300,000 deaths. You were warned libs.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: If the vaccine is a bomb, COVID will do in 4 years what took AIDS 15 in the U.S.


And at least with AIDS we got to have fun with sex, needle drugs, and hemophilia.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trump proud that US Covid deaths should be around 60k ... much less than the 100k predicted
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Achievement unlocked....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Man, it was hard going for that first 100k, but now it's 100k every few months! The Grandfather shall rewards us greatly, and shower us with new gifts!


The next 3 or 4 months are going to be a hell of a lot worse as deaths catch up with the skyrocketing infection rate since the weather started getting colder.

Hopefully the vaccines can stem the tide but it sure looks like they are going to be widely available before the warm weather starts coming back.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kubo: About 1 out of every 1000 Americans, dead.

If there's a Hell, I hope Donald Trump has his first-class seat reserved.


Ohh no.  He does not get a first class seat.  He's gotta fly coach on Spirit airlines.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

/why can't I stop laughing I've reached the gallows humor stage plz send help
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



62000 dead since Election Day.

Trump was right, he's disappeared. Like magic.
 
lennavan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are you guys still yapping about COVID?  You all know it went away last summer when the heat just magically made it disappear, right?
 
Callous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Callous: Nurglitch: Man, it was hard going for that first 100k, but now it's 100k every few months! The Grandfather shall rewards us greatly, and shower us with new gifts!

The next 3 or 4 months are going to be a hell of a lot worse as deaths catch up with the skyrocketing infection rate since the weather started getting colder.

Hopefully the vaccines can stem the tide but it sure looks like they are NOT going to be widely available before the warm weather starts coming back.


FTFM
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: We really need to take a hard look at ourselves and make some changes.


No, we can't make changes. Masks make some people sad (wearing a mask is just like slavery) and if we shut things down, we might have to raise taxes to pay unemployment and also the Shareholders (praise be unto Them) might have to accept a few pennies less in dividends. There's nothing to be done. It's much easier to pretend the diseases affects only old people and those with comorbidities they brought on themselves (so obviously they deserve to die) and that there's no such thing as permanent damage or "long-haulers".
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't even snark this one.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel like we sat in that 200,000 range for a long time and most people were being safe but now f*ck it and f*ck us we're all dead.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, but people died in New York too!  This means something!
 
patrick767
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, but we can still go out to eat, so we win!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lennavan: Are you guys still yapping about COVID?  You all know it went away last summer when the heat just magically made it disappear, right?


I thought it was gone by Easter?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, Trumpy

F*ck you
 
numbers17
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My friend died of COVID-19 at the age of 31.

I look at this and all I can think was that he wasn't just a number. He was a man who was a wonderful, funny, and nice nerd who lived life the way he wanted.

Now he's gone and I still have a hard time dealing with it.

fark you Trump
 
sdd2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am sure some of covidiots will be here shortly to explain why this is not really all that bad and how everyone is just over reacting.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pedrop357
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: This is so sad. This totally could've been avoided. We really need to take a hard look at ourselves and make some changes. It's literally  killing people every day.


How could it have been avoided?  No country has avoided it.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
~16 million infected and 300,000 dead.

Death rate is a little less than 2%

~9.5 recovered or dead combined, leaving over ~6 million currently still sick.

It looks like we may have at least another 120,000 deaths in our not too distant future.

Unless my math is wrong, or there's something else I don't understand.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
USA NO. 1
 
sdd2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/tired of winning...
//so so tired...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Sam's Club Sandwich: This is so sad. This totally could've been avoided. We really need to take a hard look at ourselves and make some changes. It's literally  killing people every day.

How could it have been avoided?  No country has avoided it.


You used to put in effort. Tired. Sad.
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is that the real number, or the "official" number that don has officially polished up so it makes us happy?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
400k by mid Jan. Book it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Sam's Club Sandwich: This is so sad. This totally could've been avoided. We really need to take a hard look at ourselves and make some changes. It's literally  killing people every day.

How could it have been avoided?  No country has avoided it.


If by "it" you mean vast numbers of deaths, you might want to take a gander at Taiwan, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Australia, plague rat. Or compare the half-ass response of Sweden to its neighbors Norway and Finland (spoiler alert, per capita they had an order of magnitude more deaths).
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

1funguy: Is that the real number, or the "official" number that don has officially polished up so it makes us happy?


the polished one
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Samfucious: ~16 million infected and 300,000 dead.

Death rate is a little less than 2%

~9.5 recovered or dead combined, leaving over ~6 million currently still sick.

It looks like we may have at least another 120,000 deaths in our not too distant future.

Unless my math is wrong, or there's something else I don't understand.


That your MATH and numbers don't mean shait if it's your loved one.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's officially killed more Americans than have died in combat in any given war we've ever participated. With this, he's passed the military combat casualties of World War II (291,557).

He's done it! He's gotten the first achievement!


Next up: total U.S. deaths of war! He's blown by everything in that category right up to the total number of U.S. Army deaths during the Civil War (364,511), as he's already passed the total number of Confederate Army deaths during the same war (290,000+) - he could go all the way to the second achievement!

He might even make a good run, if Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve go the way we expect due to all of the MAGA-lovin' morons meeting & greeting each other with open mouths and empty heads, on the final achievement - total U.S. deaths of World War II (at a whopping 405,399!)

Because rubles are for closers, apparently.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Sam's Club Sandwich: This is so sad. This totally could've been avoided. We really need to take a hard look at ourselves and make some changes. It's literally  killing people every day.

How could it have been avoided?  No country has avoided it.


It's just easier to blame Donny
 
