(Change.org)   Farker-created petition to invite Colin Kaepernick to host SNL, in an attempt to end a crappy 2020 on a good note   (change.org) divider line
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to get the Entertainment, Sports, and Pol tab trifecta, subby?
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't going to watch SNL anyway.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be fun
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just didn't think he was all that good.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rehearsals with that guy would be a horror.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't all these things set far in advance?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't watch SNL since I'm not usually up that late so...meh
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjbok: Aren't all these things set far in advance?


They've already announced the remainder of 2020, obviously
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe guest spot, him with Baldwin trump and carrey biden
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Athletes are almost never good hosts.
Nobody watches SNL anymore.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Athletes are almost never good hosts.



SNL Digital Short: United Way - SNL
Youtube uEEYbXVCoT0
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Athletes are almost never good hosts.
Nobody watches SNL anymore.


Maybe narcissism. Get with the game plan.
 
squidloe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Joe Montana was a good host. Well, when he wasn't upstairs masturbating, that is.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Begoggle: Athletes are almost never good hosts.


[YouTube video: SNL Digital Short: United Way - SNL]


Madden 21 - SNL
Youtube PFrVe6Bry8o
 
zerkalo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sincere Guy Stu - Saturday Night Live
Youtube TEtrT3E4vb8
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Protests against racism finally settle down, now you want to stir the pot again? I Knew You Were Trouble, subby.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Daily Affirmation: Michael Jordan - SNL
Youtube xNx_gU57gQ4
 
mjbok
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: mjbok: Aren't all these things set far in advance?

They've already announced the remainder of 2020, obviously


So the five (at the time I looked at the link) people supporting this are wasting their time?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: mjbok: Aren't all these things set far in advance?

They've already announced the remainder of 2020, obviously


THIS. Subby is a day late and a dollar short, I'm wondering if they watch SNL much, I mean, there's even a wiki.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mjbok: NeoCortex42: mjbok: Aren't all these things set far in advance?

They've already announced the remainder of 2020, obviously

So the five (at the time I looked at the link) people supporting this are wasting their time?


Absolutely.
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is there a chance of a Haile Selassie sketch? I'd watch that.
 
aperson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"even after displaying enormous athletic prowess "

Debatable
 
great_tigers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He'd probably insist on changing the venue to The Second City last minute anyways.
 
