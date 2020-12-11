 Skip to content
(CNN)   French army gets approval for cyborg soldiers. Surrender quietly, or there will be... trouble   (cnn.com) divider line
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a French cyborg soldier will look like (though he will have a British accent for some reason).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


What bionic soldiers may look like
 
chozo13
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are they going to have white flag deployment augmentations?

/I keed
//or do I?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Your move, crepe."
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Then the murders began.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought Jean Reno had retired.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To encourage the others?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
China doesn't bother with things like "ethical go-aheads."

I wonder how many hundreds or thousands of "failed test subjects" we'll never hear about, before or after they're buried in mass graves.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chozo13: Are they going to have white flag deployment augmentations?

/I keed
//or do I?


You kid. French soldiers are and have been as brave as anyone else . The issue has always been their politicians.
The Brits have a lot to thank them for at Dunkirk as the French fought valiantly to stall the Germans which subsequently allowed them to escape
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I thought Jean Reno had retired.


Deep below Paris:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But will they be universal?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: China doesn't bother with things like "ethical go-aheads."

I wonder how many hundreds or thousands of "failed test subjects" we'll never hear about, before or after they're buried in mass graves.


A news link, quoting an unclear op-ed that was not followed by any response for clarification when contacted.

Sounds legit.

/and you'd be crazy to think whatever agency isn't doing testing at home as they did with the MK Ultra program wherever no one ever pays the price for the abuses
//and cyborgs aren't my real concern
///actual robots like BR and autonomous drones are the ones that make me cringe
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do they qualify for the Foreign Legion?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ less than a minute ago  

VisualiseThis: Do they qualify for the Foreign Legion?


What about Alien Legion?

/obscure
 
