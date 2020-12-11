 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(Fox 25 Oklahoma City)   12 year old boy steals his parents Range Rover, takes 7 year old cousin on 100 mile 5 hour joyride. Bonus : he used his father's credit card to buy cookies at a gas station   (okcfox.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, 12-year-old, 7-year-old take parent's car, World Hockey Association, Toronto Maple Leafs, five-hour  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 1:03 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw this one

I liked it better with the mustang though.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time to get the belt off the shelf.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"12 year old boy steals his parents Range Rover..."

Black kid?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The most surprising thing was the end of the chase wasn't because the Range Rover broke down.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn.  The kid made it from Queens, across the Verrazano Narrows bridge, and nearly the entire length of New Jersey.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 580x853]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Damn.  The kid made it from Queens, across the Verrazano Narrows bridge, and nearly the entire length of New Jersey.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HKWolf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did they stop at the Wig Outlet in Knoxville?
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If that were my kid, I'd take every form of entertainment out of his room except books.  And then inform him that for the next 12 months, he'd only leave the room to eat, use the bathroom, and go to school.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The two cousins were taken to an area hospital,..."

What the hell was in those cookies?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Damn.  The kid made it from Queens, across the Verrazano Narrows bridge, and nearly the entire length of New Jersey.


Probably better than most drivers in New Jersey.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FAIL! Farking article doesn't even say what kind of cookies

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "The two cousins were taken to an area hospital,..."

What the hell was in those cookies?


They were apprehended by the police so I'm assuming to fix the bullet holes.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I saw this one

I liked it better with the mustang though.


I remember seeing this in school once.

In retrospect it sounds sappy. However, the way I've remembered it for years was that they stole multiple cars, led the cops on a multi-state manhunt and eventually stole an RV and rammed a police barricade. Maybe I'm conflating multiple made-for-TV movies.
 
payattention
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA -"First of all that's very brave to even get behind a car at 12." said neighbor Justin Kellman.

It is? I was driving 10 ton dump trucks and tractors around my dad's farm at age 12. Hell, the law said that a 'farm truck' was allowed to operate within a 10 mile radius of the farm, regardless of licensure. We lived four miles away from the farm. I could drive my dad's farm pickup to town, then home, and back at age 12.

/kids today.... sigh...
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I used to take my dads car to Manhattan to buy pot when I was 12.

/Never got caught
//Did get ripped off a lot though...
///Three is a charm
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cythraul: If that were my kid, I'd take every form of entertainment out of his room except books.  And then inform him that for the next 12 months, he'd only leave the room to eat, use the bathroom, and go to school.


Jokes on you. A 12 year old boy locked alone in a room with that much privacy already has all the entertainment he needs.

Good luck with washing all the extra crunchy socks.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.