Headline of the year voting!

(Wave3 Louisville) Snow leopard at Louisville Zoo tests positive for Covid-19. Good luck to any zookeeper who has to put a mask on it (wave3.com)
    More: Interesting, Louisville, Kentucky, Asthma, snow leopards, Louisville Zoo, Staff members, Cats, SARS-CoV-2 infection, clinical cases  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But is it a Face Eating Leopard????
 
radiosteele [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wesley Willis approves this headline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Give it a goat carcass and it will climb a tree and hang out steady munching until no longer contagious.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Put a mask on it? God help any zookeeper who tells the thing that no, it can't go to sports bars to pick up cougars.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We take you live to the Louisville zoo for an update:
Fark user image
 
Abox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Snow leopards are the best animals.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

little big man: We take you live to the Louisville zoo for an update:
Fark user image 322x385


I love those videos of wild cheetahs tear assing through Indian villages rippin' people new ones left and right.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Next Monday there will be a memorial service for the zookeeper who stuffed a swab up the snow leopard's nose.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That biatch Carole Baskin is probably to blame.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: But is it a Face Eating Leopard????


It's gonna have to chew through its mask first.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

little big man: We take you live to the Louisville zoo for an update:
Fark user image 322x385


Kitty hugs!!!
 
goatharper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Give it a goat carcass


Hey! I take umbrage at that suggestion. How about we give it a fragMasterFlash carcass instead?

Because your mama.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

goatharper: fragMasterFlash: Give it a goat carcass

Hey! I take umbrage at that suggestion. How about we give it a fragMasterFlash carcass instead?

Because your mama.


Don't blame me for understanding the natural order of things...

Fark user image
 
ongbok
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They need to upgrade to at least 10.12 anyway
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
zookeeper uses a mask of the face the leopard ate off
 
