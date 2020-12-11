 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Federal safety inspectors who protect kids from dangerous and deadly toys found not standing guard for nearly six months while toys entered the US by ship. Irwin Mainway unavailable for comment   (usatoday.com) divider line
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA:  The Consumer Product Safety Commission pulled its inspectors from ports around the country in mid-March because of the threat of COVID-19. Leaders of the federal agency made the decision in private, without a warning to consumers or full disclosure to Congress, then continued the shutdown at the ports and a government testing laboratory until September

Government inspectors are bad for business.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank god!  Now I can get my kid that Bag o' Glass she's always wanted.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, the parents will insist they stay in the original packaging so they don't lose value forty years from now
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: On the plus side, the parents will insist they stay in the original packaging so they don't lose value forty years from now


If I still had my original 1st gen Pokemon cards today...I'd probably be able to afford a TF sub.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama Biden
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Thank god!  Now I can get my kid that Bag o' Glass she's always wanted.


I'm getting something far more dangerous. Kinder Eggs.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Thank god!  Now I can get my kid that Bag o' Glass she's always wanted.


I already bought my daughter the Steve Irwin "Oops! Another Stingray!" board game that comes with a real baby stingray in a jar.  If you put it in your tub for a couple of months, it's supposed to get pretty big but I'm not sure how big.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's some help for you youngin's


Consumer Probe: Irwin Mainway - SNL
Youtube veMiNQifZcM


/assuming there are any left on Fark
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American kids need to play with those toys so Chinese kids can keep their jobs.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Thank god!  Now I can get my kid that Bag o' Glass she's always wanted.

I already bought my daughter the Steve Irwin "Oops! Another Stingray!" board game that comes with a real baby stingray in a jar. If you put it in your tub for a couple of months, it's supposed to get pretty big but I'm not sure how big.


Has it arrived yet? Because I may have some bad news for you ...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean we can get Jarts again?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Christmas movie where the Grinch's brother hears about the Grinch going soft and decides instead of taking Christmas away, he'll poison it?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 50s and 60s we had extra lead and mercury in toys and we turned out fine

Fark user imageView Full Size


/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_U​ni​ted_States_presidential_election#Voter​_demographics
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article: "Shoppers have no way to differentiate good products from any bad items that slipped in."

Although it's not an infallible touchstone, "Buy American" is a start.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of wasteful, stifling big government infringement that killed the recreational nuclear reactor industry.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These are on the shelves now and ready for Christmas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The article: "Shoppers have no way to differentiate good products from any bad items that slipped in."

Although it's not an infallible touchstone, "Buy American" is a start.


Try finding a toy a toy kids want that's made in America.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Is this a Christmas movie where the Grinch's brother hears about the Grinch going soft and decides instead of taking Christmas away, he'll poison it?


I know we're constantly bemoaning the lack of new ideas in Hollywood these days but in this case, please don't give them any.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Made In China = Will Kill Your Child
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Republicans should be put in detention centers and left to rot
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Max Crandall chortles gleefully.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: Does this mean we can get Jarts again?


Got my nephews some roofing hatchets; as they are the right size to train up for axe throwing games at our local beer and bbw swill saloon!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Here's some help for you youngin's


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/veMiNQif​ZcM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/assuming there are any left on Fark


came to post this. get of my lawn
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: neongoats: Does this mean we can get Jarts again?

Got my nephews some roofing hatchets; as they are the right size to train up for axe throwing games at our local beer and bbw swill saloon!


bbw?  Big Beautiful Women?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the children who might die to death by eating Kinder Eggs?

d66hbkeenwpx7.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Thank god!  Now I can get my kid that Bag o' Glass she's always wanted.

I'm getting something far more dangerous. Kinder Eggs.


You can only fit do many up yo...

Know what? Never mind.
Happy holidays.
 
