Headline of the year voting!

(Axios)   Much like Harry Belafonte, you could jump in the line for the Covid-19 vaccine   (axios.com) divider line
    More: PSA  
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given my age and good health, I'm at the back of the list for any vaccine and that makes me The Lucky One. If I jumped the line, I'd feel like I Did Something Bad. With my luck, I'd get caught and get pushed Back To December of 2021.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Belafonte is a national treasure! He's the King of Calypso! He also co-starred with Inger Stevens in The World, the Flesh and the Devil, FFS! Give him all the vaccines he needs!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the actual process will likely rely heavily on the honor system.

LOLOLOLOLOL

Ask kids who go trick-or-treating how that works when people leave bowls of candy out and put a note saying "Just take one piece of candy"

Kid Steals entire bucket of Halloween Candy - Caught on Door Bird
Youtube p-bPFd8cg9Q
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I believe you
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As in "your honor, I have more money then all of those people put together. I should go first"

Which should be followed with: yes, to the wall. Right this way.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

glad I checked before just posting.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a vaccine before day-1.  Like Day-0. Daaaayyy-0
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                    RIP Harry Houdini
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The TV man said I needed two shots. Might as well.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spoken like a true communist, tovarishch.

How many eggs will you need to break while failing to make that omelet this time?  More or less than the 76 million murdered by Mao Zedong?
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every vaccine expert quoted in TFA: "I hope we have people doing everything they can to game the system."

I fully intend on doing my part.

/By walking into a vaccination center, telling them exactly who I am, and getting vaccinated.
//Then doing it again a couple weeks later.
///Our county just announced that we're getting enough supply to vaccinate just under 1000 people.
////Guess I'll be waiting.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Work is attempting to arrange for us to get higher priority.  School district.  Not a teacher but support staff that visit sites and end up in classrooms and other high-occupancy areas as a necessary function of essential duties.

We don't have as much continued interaction with the same set of students, but depending on the needs of the work could end up visiting a dozen campuses in a day after making no site visits for a week, and that's for my small team in particular.  Techs that deal with computers are not only interacting on-site daily but are having to handlethe laptops that are going home, being touched by possibly numerous people at the school prior, etc.

If they don't manage to get the vaccine to us quickly then that's fine too, as far as my health is concerned I'm not old, I don't have much in the way of comorbidities, and I can do a lot of my job remotely.

/has next COVID-19 check scheduled for this evening
//seasonal allergies look too much like COVID-19 symptoms///and throwing in extra stress doesn't help either
 
cirby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So you think that rich people - who generally don't have to spend their days around other people if they don't really want to - are going to push to the front of the line for a brand new vaccine that may have unpleasant side effects?

While some might do so, most of them will wait until the second round of shots, or even longer. At worst, they'll be trying to get the "better" (one shot, low side effects) vaccines.

The people who will be pushing for early vaccinations will be the lower and middle level working stiffs who are past about age 50, because a lot of them are somewhat higher risk, have been out of work for most of a year, and need to get back to work, pronto.

A lot of companies will also be looking for COVID-resistant employees first, once things tart moving towards normal again.

I plan on lining up for vaccination reasonably early - I'm tired of dealing with this crap, and the risks are a lot lower than the risk of going homeless because I can't work.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were talking about turning one of the huge parking lots here at work into a vaccination center, told the people in charge I would be a guinea pig to show everyone at work it was fine to take.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Depends on how badly the cabin-fever has gotten for them, and how much they want the privilege of being able to do whatever the fark they want.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Vaccines?

I would rather talk about

Beetlejuice - Day-o (Banana Boat Song)
Youtube AQXVHITd1N4
 
Gramma
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Given the issues they're having in the UK with allergic response to the vaccine, I'm going to hide from it. At least the Pfizer version.

I've been hospitalized four times because of anaphylaxis. Do not want.  Hoping one of the other vaccines proves to be less likely to cause this issue. If not, I'll have to get the vaccine in the hospital or something.

I am disappoint.
 
Resin33
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This guy stole my reply.

"Of all the things that are keeping me awake at night, this is not one of them. If the order in which some people get vaccinated is different than the ideal, at least some people are getting vaccinated," Toner said. "I'd rather have people so eager to get a vaccine that they find a way to game the system than people not wanting to get vaccinated."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, but:Given the level of vaccine hesitancy in the U.S., some experts said they'd be thrilled if line-skipping ends up being our biggest problem.
"Of all the things that are keeping me awake at night, this is not one of them. If the order in which some people get vaccinated is different than the ideal, at least some people are getting vaccinated," Toner said. "I'd rather have people so eager to get a vaccine that they find a way to game the system than people not wanting to get vaccinated."
"That's a problem I kind of want to have - people lined up to get" vaccinated, Mroz added.

Came here to say this.  Yes, it would be ideal if we had a system that went down the line of vulnerability in perfect order, but any one person vaccinated is one less possible vector.  This isn't good is the enemy of perfect.  This is great is the enemy of perfect.
 
cirby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you're really worried about someone paying a doctor or nurse a pile of money so they can jump the line, just think of it as "supporting our medical professionals."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Last time I did that they stole the bowl, too.

/ Colander actually
// It was a nice colander
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm medium risk and mostly work from home. My normal life is what many people see as isolation. I have no problem waiting an extra couple months so that people more likely to spread it get it first. By the time it's my turn, any adverse effects will be known and may be countered.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I imagine doctors like this guy will have a ream of letters ready saying "My patient ________________ has the condition _________________ and is in the high priority group for coronavirus vaccination."

media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My various hospital ID's should get me to a good early spot
 
