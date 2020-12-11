 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology is now available on Amazon. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll sanitize your hands and wipe them on your pants   (fark.com) divider line
12
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's here!  The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology is live on Amazon!

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is our fifth annual collection of the best short fiction that the posters here on Fark can write, edited and presented by our crack team of Farkers, with all proceeds going to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!  We've got vampires, time travel, aliens, more vampires, zombies, paintings of doors, golf, haunted cars, haunted apartments, epic sword fighting, and much, much more!

I'd like to call out the huge amount of work the team has done over the years, and all the help we've gotten from Fark, from Farkers, from Drew and Heather, without which none of this would have been possible.  But most of all, we're able to help out a good cause because of the people here on Fark, who year after year support us by submitting stories or by picking up a copy either in print or on Kindle.  Huge thanks to everyone!

I always try to use these announcement threads as an opportunity for submitters, if they choose, to bask in glory by introducing themselves and their stories. I'll start off-I'm Brian Bander, and my story The Triumph of the Claw is in the horror tab.  I'm proud of how it came out, and I hope you like it!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some more details: the print copy is a 6"X9" trade paperback at 376 pages, on Amazon at 15.95 USD.  The Kindle ebook version (which Amazon is still approving and linking as I write this) will be 2.99 USD.  Both copies give about the same royalty, so don't feel pressured to buy one or the other to support St. Jude-they get it all either way.

Here, we can see our Quality Assurance lead inspecting the table of contents to make sure it meets the highest possible standards of quality!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woot!

Awesomeness. I'll buy my hard-copy forthwith (maybe even fifthwith), and spam my friends and family to get their own copies.

If any Farkers haven't done so yet, get the entire set. There are some amazing authors here on Fark, and having all five anthologies in your bookshelves will signal to al and sundry how refined and sophisticated your tastes are. And the proceeds go to a very good cause (which STILL won't let us mention their name).
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AWESOME! I've put my order in!
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sweet!

I'm happy to be in this anthology. My story is "A Skirmish Outside Beaufort", in the horror tab. This is my third Fark fiction anthology. I'm proud to be a part of all of them. I'm getting my copy today, and I shall engage in drunken bragging with everyone I know. :)
 
tothekor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My story (Spirit of the Mountain - in the horror tab) is about a man's obsession with summitting the highest mountain in the world and his encounter with the spirits of those who came before him. This is the second time I've been lucky enough to be picked for the anthology.  I hope everyone enjoys the read. Go out to get a copy! It's for a good cause!
 
LizardPeople [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did my Haikus make it in?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1081045​5​/Release-your-inner-poet-write-a-Haiku​-Theme-In-Time-of-Covid-Heres-Subbys-Y​ou-must-shop-early-The-plague-rats-ris​e-not-at-dawn-Avoid-them-Covid

And a new one!

Infected Poet
Began a Covid Haiku
But never fin
 
feanorn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Awesome! Ordered.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Will the Kindle book link be the same (where it just adds it under other formats) as the original link? Just figured I'd check back when it is up and put some of those no-rush rewards to interesting use. I'm just wondering if First Contact at the Second Hole is going to be Chuck Tingle under a pseudonym.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My story is "warped drive" in science fiction.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

When the ebook goes live, it should link under the Amazon page as another format.  I can't actually say for a fact that the author of First Contact at the Second Hole is not Chuck Tingle, since that author's also a pseudonym, but I'll let that person say one way or the other :P
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: I'm just wondering if First Contact at the Second Hole is going to be Chuck Tingle under a pseudonym.


Sorry to disappoint you.  It's me.  Srysly.
 
