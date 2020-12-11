 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Germany will be going full Blitzkrieg on the Coronavirus starting tomorrow   (theguardian.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Merkel is a competent leader of a nation.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They initially planned to roll these vaccines out in Haribo gummy form, but you know how Germans secretly feel about the chews.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: They initially planned to roll these vaccines out in Haribo gummy form, but you know how Germans secretly feel about the chews.


Anyone see that coming? :-)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blitzkrieg Bop (2016 Remaster)
Youtube skdE0KAFCEA
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let us have peace, let us have life
Let us escape the cruel night
Let us have time, let the sun shine
Let us beware the deadly sign
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Germany, so efficient, artistic, orderly and rational.

Until they're not.

You know what I mean.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: NikolaiFarkoff: They initially planned to roll these vaccines out in Haribo gummy form, but you know how Germans secretly feel about the chews.

Anyone see that coming? :-)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Okay, so that's 2 eggs mayonnaise, a prawn Goebbels, a Hermann Goering, and 4 Colditz salads"
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could have been rolling in vaccine by now, but the FDA had to fill out a form to get approval to fill out an approval form and then wait the required 6 years to check if the original form was approved. Of course, Steve in record storage retired, so it was mandatory to start over, after the cancellation forms were completed.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪ ♫ ♬ Simply having a wonderful Christmas time ♪ ♫ ♬
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A blitzkrieg lockdown?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ah Germany, so efficient, artistic, orderly and rational.

Until they're not.

You know what I mean.


Well to be fair, they're were still orderly and efficient when they weren't rational or very artisitc.
 
radiosteele [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone of Jewish heritage, this is a funny headline.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Merkel is a competent leader of a nation.


Cases started spiking in mid to late October. Germany is weeks behind many other European nations in starting their second shut down.  They did relatively well in the first wave, but have crapped the bed in the second wave
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the man in the back said everyone retract and it turned into a lock down blitz.
Lock down blitz
*guitar noises*
Lock down blitz
*guitar noises*
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: dothemath: Ah Germany, so efficient, artistic, orderly and rational.

Until they're not.

You know what I mean.

Well to be fair, they're were still orderly and efficient when they weren't rational or very artisitc.


Thats true, leave it to them to apply the same principles of efficient mail delivery to systematic, racial homicide.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they survive?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: We could have been rolling in vaccine by now, but the FDA had to fill out a form to get approval to fill out an approval form and then wait the required 6 years to check if the original form was approved. Of course, Steve in record storage retired, so it was mandatory to start over, after the cancellation forms were completed.


Yes, too bad the FDA didn't approve thalidomide as soon as the Europeans did. All those pregnant American women suffered morning sickness while their European counterparts had ready access to thalidomide.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a coincidence.  Right at the beginning of Hanukkah.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radiosteele: As someone of Jewish heritage, this is a funny headline.


As someone of Arab heritage I deny your right to exist.


***airplane noise, screaming***

***jubilant rejoicing***

***shouting in american***

***gunfire***

***high fiving***
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wayne's World music video (Ballroom Blitz)
Youtube IUc9ff06xTQ
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ein furer, ein volk, ein reich
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sie liebt dich (Remastered 2009)
Youtube YmjnK4zTBhM
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herr Merkel would make a pretty good governor of a Midwest state.

Probably Wisconsin.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter Schilling - Major Tom (German)
Youtube dviXCu53SI4
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Merkel is a competent leader of a nation.

Cases started spiking in mid to late October. Germany is weeks behind many other European nations in starting their second shut down.  They did relatively well in the first wave, but have crapped the bed in the second wave


Yesterday, Germany reported 529 deaths. If Germany had the population of the US, that would be 2100 deaths. That's below the 2974 the US had yesterday, but that's not exactly a high bar.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Eightballjacket: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Merkel is a competent leader of a nation.

Cases started spiking in mid to late October. Germany is weeks behind many other European nations in starting their second shut down.  They did relatively well in the first wave, but have crapped the bed in the second wave

Yesterday, Germany reported 529 deaths. If Germany had the population of the US, that would be 2100 deaths. That's below the 2974 the US had yesterday, but that's not exactly a high bar.


Guess who it is.  Go on, guess.

https://www.thelocal.de/20201209/why-​a​re-coronavirus-rates-so-high-in-german​-regions-with-far-right-leanings
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Guess who it is.  Go on, guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Eightballjacket: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Merkel is a competent leader of a nation.

Cases started spiking in mid to late October. Germany is weeks behind many other European nations in starting their second shut down.  They did relatively well in the first wave, but have crapped the bed in the second wave

Yesterday, Germany reported 529 deaths. If Germany had the population of the US, that would be 2100 deaths. That's below the 2974 the US had yesterday, but that's not exactly a high bar.

Guess who it is.  Go on, guess.

https://www.thelocal.de/20201209/why-a​re-coronavirus-rates-so-high-in-german​-regions-with-far-right-leanings


We'll, I can't say I didn't see that coming.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Eightballjacket: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Merkel is a competent leader of a nation.

Cases started spiking in mid to late October. Germany is weeks behind many other European nations in starting their second shut down.  They did relatively well in the first wave, but have crapped the bed in the second wave

Yesterday, Germany reported 529 deaths. If Germany had the population of the US, that would be 2100 deaths. That's below the 2974 the US had yesterday, but that's not exactly a high bar.


The first time around, they performed so much better than their peers in France, UK and Belgium. This time around, they seemed to have dithered. In the first wave, they never went above 400 deaths a day, yet now, have done so on quite a few days.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: BafflerMeal: Guess who it is.  Go on, guess.

[Fark user image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Junge Roemer
Youtube U_K8958FqoM
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: We'll, I can't say I didn't see that coming.


Most parts of the world that have untreated infestations of conservatives aren't handling the pandemic well.

It's almost as if rejecting the concept of collective action has consequences when faced with a crisis that requires collective action to resolve.
 
