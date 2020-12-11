 Skip to content
(Sydney Morning Herald) Good news - you've been vaccinated for COVID-19. Bad news - you have HIV. Good news - whoops, that's a false positive (smh.com.au)
    Immune system, HIV test, Vaccine, Morrison government, Vaccination, Australian global biotech company CSL, potential coronavirus vaccine, Antibody  
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad news: The false positive contains potassium benzoate.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This brings me back to middle school around 1990, when people would ask the smarter kids if they knew what AIDS stood for. After smugly replying with an accurate answer, they would say "Are you positive?" and you would confidently say "Yes, absolutely."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an interesting effect for a vaccine to have.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: What an interesting effect for a vaccine to have.


Apparently they used a little bit of HIV DNA in it (for some reason), and that's tripping up some HIV tests.  They knew it was a possibility, but thought it wasn't going to happen.
 
Talondel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Tr0mBoNe: What an interesting effect for a vaccine to have.

Apparently they used a little bit of HIV DNA in it (for some reason), and that's tripping up some HIV tests.  They knew it was a possibility, but thought it wasn't going to happen.


That's not entirely accurate. Here's a better explanation:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-12-1​1​/how-the-uq-covid-19-vaccine-induces-f​alse-positive-hiv-results/12975048
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an emotional rollercoaster, right there for you
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: What an interesting effect for a vaccine to have.


There are a LOT of things that cause false positives. The hiv test is looking for certain antibodies, antibodies which are not unique to hiv infection.   Pregnancy, flu's, other viruses...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This brings me back to middle school around 1990, when people would ask the smarter kids if they knew what AIDS stood for. After smugly replying with an accurate answer, they would say "Are you positive?" and you would confidently say "Yes, absolutely."


I hope the people who asked that were immediately punched in the neck.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I only use placebos.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This brings me back to middle school around 1990, when people would ask the smarter kids if they knew what AIDS stood for. After smugly replying with an accurate answer, they would say "Are you positive?" and you would confidently say "Yes, absolutely."


If you helped Jack on the horse, would you help Jack off the horse?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel the biggest issues that many people still see HIV as the gay disease so there's a stigma to it you don't have with other diseases add on that it used to be a death sentence and people get all kinds of freaked out
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your doctor wants you to eat less steak...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faults positive for HIV or death from COVID? Let me think.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lizard king is back, baby
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember giving blood back around 1988 and one the questions was have you had your flu vaccination and then being told there is a possibility that there might be a false positive when we test your blood for HIV implying don't freak out if we call you to tell you you need to get an HIV test from your doctor
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I feel the biggest issues that many people still see HIV as the gay disease so there's a stigma to it you don't have with other diseases add on that it used to be a death sentence and people get all kinds of freaked out


It doesn't only affect the homosexual population, but in the US, your chance of getting infected if you aren't homosexual is small...and even smaller if you aren't part of a racial or ethnic group where being on the "down low" is a thing.

Sure, anyone can get infected, but the data demonstrates that if you are straight, your concern isn't HIV if you rawdog - it's all the other nasty diseases you can get.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least it's the Australia vaccine and not the Trump vaccine.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I feel the biggest issues that many people still see HIV as the gay disease so there's a stigma to it you don't have with other diseases add on that it used to be a death sentence and people get all kinds of freaked out


I've heard what I need to hear. Covid vaccine makes you gay. I'm going to take a double dose to help improve my fashion sense.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Algebrat: spongeboob: I feel the biggest issues that many people still see HIV as the gay disease so there's a stigma to it you don't have with other diseases add on that it used to be a death sentence and people get all kinds of freaked out

I've heard what I need to hear. Covid vaccine makes you gay. I'm going to take a double dose to help improve my fashion sense.


Aren't you afraid of them cancelling each other out leaving you as a militant flaming heterosexual who only wears Carhart, sports jerseysnand Crocs?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Algebrat: spongeboob: I feel the biggest issues that many people still see HIV as the gay disease so there's a stigma to it you don't have with other diseases add on that it used to be a death sentence and people get all kinds of freaked out

I've heard what I need to hear. Covid vaccine makes you gay. I'm going to take a double dose to help improve my fashion sense.

Aren't you afraid of them cancelling each other out leaving you as a militant flaming heterosexual who only wears Carhart, sports jerseysnand Crocs?


I think that might still be an improvement.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: spongeboob: I feel the biggest issues that many people still see HIV as the gay disease so there's a stigma to it you don't have with other diseases add on that it used to be a death sentence and people get all kinds of freaked out

It doesn't only affect the homosexual population, but in the US, your chance of getting infected if you aren't homosexual is small...and even smaller if you aren't part of a racial or ethnic group where being on the "down low" is a thing.

Sure, anyone can get infected, but the data demonstrates that if you are straight, your concern isn't HIV if you rawdog - it's all the other nasty diseases you can get.


You're forgetting needles

And heterosexual women are at some risk
https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/group/gender/​w​omen/index.html
More than men due to the anatomy and physiology of sex
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Algebrat: spongeboob: Algebrat: spongeboob: I feel the biggest issues that many people still see HIV as the gay disease so there's a stigma to it you don't have with other diseases add on that it used to be a death sentence and people get all kinds of freaked out

I've heard what I need to hear. Covid vaccine makes you gay. I'm going to take a double dose to help improve my fashion sense.

Aren't you afraid of them cancelling each other out leaving you as a militant flaming heterosexual who only wears Carhart, sports jerseysnand Crocs?

I think that might still be an improvement.


Sure?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: NikolaiFarkoff: This brings me back to middle school around 1990, when people would ask the smarter kids if they knew what AIDS stood for. After smugly replying with an accurate answer, they would say "Are you positive?" and you would confidently say "Yes, absolutely."

If you helped Jack on the horse, would you help Jack off the horse?


"I was born on a pirate ship"
 
