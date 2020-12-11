 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(KOIN Portland)   Police K9 spoils "Take Your Son To Work Day"   (koin.com) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, Theft, Trespass, Todd Mullins, Barbed wire, suspected burglars, Burglary, barbed wire fence, Portland, Oregon  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Dec 2020 at 9:22 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth runs in the family it seems.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I knew meth was involved as soon as I saw the photos.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On the flip side, having a K9 officer and her pups at career day in elementary school would probably work to make a few kids stay clean so they could have the job to handle them.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.