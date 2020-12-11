 Skip to content
 
(Twitch.tv)   7pm Eastern - it's Fark Friday Movie Night. Join us to find out what you get when you cross Flash Gordon with a honey badger   (twitch.tv) divider line
jammer2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flash Beaver?  I would watch that!
 
jammer2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jammer2k: Flash Beaver?  I would watch that!


and I am totally failing reading comprehension.  Flash Badger just doesn't sound as fun...
 
Xzano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jammer2k: jammer2k: Flash Beaver?  I would watch that!

and I am totally failing reading comprehension.  Flash Badger just doesn't sound as fun...


Well Flash Honey sounds better than Honey Gordon, which is better than Badger Gordon.

/ I vote for Flash Beaver
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xzano: jammer2k: jammer2k: Flash Beaver?  I would watch that!

and I am totally failing reading comprehension.  Flash Badger just doesn't sound as fun...

Well Flash Honey sounds better than Honey Gordon, which is better than Badger Gordon.

/ I vote for Flash Beaver


10 year old CWS would have been thrilled if Dale Arden had flashed some beaver.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CouldaWouldShoulda: 0 year old CWS would have been thrilled if Dale Arden had flashed some beaver.


You may wish to look up Flesh Gordon.

Here's Dr. Flexi Jerkoff and Flesh aboard Jerkoff's spaceship:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I bet it's gonna be late, what with the meltdown over the SCOTUS decision news flash extravaganza
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: CouldaWouldShoulda: 0 year old CWS would have been thrilled if Dale Arden had flashed some beaver.

You may wish to look up Flesh Gordon.

Here's Dr. Flexi Jerkoff and Flesh aboard Jerkoff's spaceship:
[Fark user image 465x362]


Neither of them is Dale Arden or even Princess Aura if bad girls are your jam.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
