(Baltimore Sun)   Sub found off of Maryland coast, no word how many pings Vasili used to find it   (baltimoresun.com)
    More: Interesting, United States Navy, Submarine, remains of the USS R-8, Navy, American submarines, discovery of any new vessel, sonar data, Fore River Shipbuilding  
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, toss a wreath, say a few words, and forget about it.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why is there a shadow
or is that some sonar thing
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: Please, toss a wreath, say a few words, and forget about it.


Um, it was used for target practice. No wreath required...
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: mr_a: Please, toss a wreath, say a few words, and forget about it.

Um, it was used for target practice. No wreath required...


What's worse is that I actually read the article...just pre-coffee.

Ok, forget the wreath.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wawa or Sheetz?  Sheetz would be no great loss.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wawa or Sheetz?  Sheetz would be no great loss.


Worse: Subway.

I say we nuke the site from orbit
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How'd it take so long to find it? It's right next to the road.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emergency! Everybody to Get From Street!
Youtube QGgJPmOUmDU
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: why is there a shadow
or is that some sonar thing


It's an acoustic shadow cast by sonar. The length of the shadow can be used to measure the height of the object above the seabed.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland, Montana, they both start with M. You could practically walk there.

How far apart could they be?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: whyRpeoplesostupid: why is there a shadow
or is that some sonar thing

It's an acoustic shadow cast by sonar. The length of the shadow can be used to measure the height of the object above the seabed.


NERD ALERT.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: Please, toss a wreath reef, say a few words, and forget about it.


Just trying to help.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: beezeltown: mr_a: Please, toss a wreath, say a few words, and forget about it.

Um, it was used for target practice. No wreath required...

What's worse is that I actually read the article...just pre-coffee.

Ok, forget the wreath.


Well it could have crushed a few crabs when it hit bottom, you can pour one out for the blue homies.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's convince don that Putin sent it to take him home!  Once he's in it...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Maryland, Montana, they both start with M. You could practically walk there.

How far apart could they be?


They parked the Red October in Maine.

Nobody gets to see Montana
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One ping only.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: whyRpeoplesostupid: why is there a shadow
or is that some sonar thing

It's an acoustic shadow cast by sonar. The length of the shadow can be used to measure the height of the object above the seabed.


thanks
themoreyouknow.jpg
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They thought they found a new trench as deep as the Mariana nearby.

But it was just sub's mom.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found out the hard way that Montana is land locked
 
Foundling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet the lettuce is soggy by now.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it roast beef, corned beef, pastrami? Or maybe a combination of some type?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought it would be a German sub from WW2, as they have these sub watch towers from that era all over the beach in Delaware. You see them driving north from the Maryland beaches into Delaware.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder if some exotic form of undiscovered sea creature has been exposed to radiation from the leaking reactor and mutated into a shape shifting blood hungry sea vampire.

I give us...one chance in three.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the navy got the R8's yet the poor GI's had to deal with the new R2 Units.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: [gannett-cdn.com image 850x480]


I almost killed myself in one of those at Henlopen.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It appears from the sonar images that the site will reveal a very well-preserved example of an R-class submarine in existence anywhere

It in sank in the Navy Yard

The article must have been proofread by a child
 
g.fro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wonder if some exotic form of undiscovered sea creature has been exposed to radiation from the leaking reactor and mutated into a shape shifting blood hungry sea vampire.

I give us...one chance in three.


Reactor in 1936?
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

g.fro: dothemath: I wonder if some exotic form of undiscovered sea creature has been exposed to radiation from the leaking reactor and mutated into a shape shifting blood hungry sea vampire.

I give us...one chance in three.

Reactor in 1936?


I get it.
Youre one of those people who believe whatever they told you in science school. The power of the atom was first harnessed by the Druids, back when nobody knew who they were or what they were doing, and they used it to do moon travel in order to rig surfing contests.

Wake up.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think this was the one carrying Nazi gold and a secret document that even 75 years later could totally re-ignite east/west tensions and bring us to near destruction.....
 
g.fro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: g.fro: dothemath: I wonder if some exotic form of undiscovered sea creature has been exposed to radiation from the leaking reactor and mutated into a shape shifting blood hungry sea vampire.

I give us...one chance in three.

Reactor in 1936?

I get it.
Youre one of those people who believe whatever they told you in science school. The power of the atom was first harnessed by the Druids, back when nobody knew who they were or what they were doing, and they used it to do moon travel in order to rig surfing contests.

Wake up.


Well plaid, sir or madam.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sandiego1989: I think this was the one carrying Nazi gold and a secret document that even 75 years later could totally re-ignite east/west tensions and bring us to near destruction.....


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This far in, and only a relative few "Red October" jokes?

Slackers...every damn one of you.

/everyone knows Vasili sent
//*sunglasses*
///...one ping only...
//// http://www.cow.org/csi
//yeah, I violated the slashies rules :P
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A sub in Maryland?

Isn't that a grinder?  Or is it a hoagie?

/whar hero tag?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: I thought it would be a German sub from WW2, as they have these sub watch towers from that era all over the beach in Delaware. You see them driving north from the Maryland beaches into Delaware.


many young 'muricans aren't aware of how many observation platforms existed in the day for civilian spotting purposes. it's a shame how much is not taught in public schools.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

g.fro: dothemath: g.fro: dothemath: I wonder if some exotic form of undiscovered sea creature has been exposed to radiation from the leaking reactor and mutated into a shape shifting blood hungry sea vampire.

I give us...one chance in three.

Reactor in 1936?

I get it.
Youre one of those people who believe whatever they told you in science school. The power of the atom was first harnessed by the Druids, back when nobody knew who they were or what they were doing, and they used it to do moon travel in order to rig surfing contests.

Wake up.

Well plaid, sir or madam.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those poor lost souls :(

RIP

/Yes, I get it.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mr_a: Please, toss a wreath, say a few words, and forget about it.


Too late, divers have already stripped it, like all the U-boats off the Carolinas.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it really a 'find', if it was never really missing. No one was looking for it. And no one really cared?

I'd say it was more of a 'stumbled across'.
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What was subby doing off of the Maryland coast?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ya done messed up, A-Aron!
 
