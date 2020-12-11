 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Florida releases body cam footage to show police acted completely professionally when invading scientist's home. The officer whose body cam footage they release never actually enters home   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
However, all she did was use a publicly posted password and didn't do anything wrong.  Our Gov, aka Gov Hissy Fit, needs to be thrown out of office.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I would ask how stupid the police think people are.

But there are plenty of authoritarian bootlicks here who will claim this fully exhonerates the police.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I would ask how stupid the police think people are.

But there are plenty of authoritarian bootlicks here who will claim this fully exhonerates the police.


https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-b​a​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836

Just a reminder that police refuse to hire smart people.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Farking pigs.  Fark the police.  Fark the police unions.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The officer whose body camera footage was released stayed outside for the duration of the raid, but Jones posted her own security camera footage on social media earlier this week.

Of course.  In the proud tradition of doubling down on your mistakes, they're suppressing more data.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
F*ck I hate Florida

And f*ck you DeSantis
 
WithinReason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its not the police fault that the only body cam to be working correctly was on the person stationed outside. If the police had a higher budget do they could buy better military surplus gear this would not be an issue.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


It was eight hours of this and then he went on break.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Her lawsuit will be epic.
She will own DeSantis.
 
