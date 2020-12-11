 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(CNBC)   "A campus full of drunk infected undergrads is no way to go through spring semester, Chancellor"   (cnbc.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, University, Higher education, College, Education, Georgetown University, Princeton University, growing number of colleges, Morehouse College  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 11 Dec 2020 at 12:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's all about the money. Thousands of faculty, and admins. People gots to get paid.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Of course UF is on the list.
 
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somacandra: It's all about the money. Thousands of faculty, and admins. People gots to get paid.


Faculty can teach remotely, no?

Seems like custodians and maintenance would still need to get done in person, but they can do that better when no one else is on campus.

Who is left that can't do work/teach remotely and also wouldn't need to be there even with everyone else gone? Cafeteria staff maybe? It's not thousands of people, I'll say that.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
F*ck you. Gimme my money.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
College administrators: Come Back...Be Here.
Health professionals: You're safer Girl At Home.
 
drayno76
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Heh.

New Fark moto.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: Somacandra: It's all about the money. Thousands of faculty, and admins. People gots to get paid.

Faculty can teach remotely, no?

Seems like custodians and maintenance would still need to get done in person, but they can do that better when no one else is on campus.

Who is left that can't do work/teach remotely and also wouldn't need to be there even with everyone else gone? Cafeteria staff maybe? It's not thousands of people, I'll say that.



I think the laboratory part of science courses are a challenge for remote learning.

Not sure what the answer to that problem would be.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA: ""If we test the campus population regularly, and if everyone on campus rigorously adheres to public health guidance about masking, social distancing and other practices, we can welcome a far greater number of students back."


Have they met Americans?
 
Liadan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eagles95: FTFA: ""If we test the campus population regularly, and if everyone on campus rigorously adheres to public health guidance about masking, social distancing and other practices, we can welcome a far greater number of students back."


Have they met Americans?


The actual campuses aren't having a huge problem. I'm working at the edge of one five days a week and the adult who calls me Mom is attending in-person classes at another.

The cheap off-campus housing where these students live on top of one another is a huge problem. The service jobs these students are working is a huge problem. The off-campus parties are a HUGE FARKING PROBLEM at both bars and private homes. Going virtual did not eliminate any of these problems.

The biggest problem is the assorted levels of American government not having their priorities sorted out. We SHOULD have kids in school (preK through university) but instead we have open bars and offices calling in workers who could actually do their jobs from home. Gotta keep the worker bees on the clock and the profits rolling in.
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Universities are not necessarily a problem:

The mass Covid testing of students before Christmas has so far found 0.2% testing positive at one of the universities taking part.
The University of Portsmouth is reporting "very low numbers" of positive cases from its Covid testing. "We are seeing fewer than two per day on average at present," said vice-chancellor Graham Galbraith. He criticised a "blame culture" in which students had been accused of spreading infections. "Prevalence in students is now very low indeed," said Prof Galbraith. Edge Hill University in Lancashire says it has so far found zero positive cases in its end-of-term testing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-​5​5267010
 
argylez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I work at Upenn, and they have a robust testing and prevention plan

https://coronavirus.upenn.edu/content​/​students-spring-2020-2021-covid-19-tes​ting-approach
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least this way we'll get The Infected Spring Break 2: Covid Boogaloo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My kids have both been told they are starting next semester virtually.  Doubt that will change until the summer.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.