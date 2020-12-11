 Skip to content
(TaxProf)   21.7% fewer high school graduates enrolled in college this fall due to COVID-19   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: [media.tenor.com image 220x122] [View Full Size image _x_]


Union job, bub.  You need seniority for that.  We've got some openings in sanitation though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dept in an uncertain future?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hmmmm...maybe they'll have to raise tuition to entice more people to enroll.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good.  Hopefully people will learn trades like plumbing in which they will have lees loan debt and earn more money.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Probably a smart idea, I can't imagine the education this semester has been worth the debt.
 
tuxq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ehhhhhh I don't know if Covid is the only thing to blame. I think they see the writing on the walls.

However, depending on how you want to approach it, the US should have somewhere between 1 and 299,790 recently vacated and available job openings.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hmmm : Enroll in a college, pay $thousands to do stuff online while paying $thousands to live in a dorm during a pandemic with severe social restrictions

OR

Wait a year....


/is aware a lot of colleges have modified their living conditions for freshman to not require on campus
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Paying big money to attend online classes doesn't seem like a great idea. Though this does have some benefit; they'll be closer to age 21 when they do start, and thus face less opportunities to be raped or die by binge drinking in some sleazy fraternity house.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good.  Less people should go to college than ever before. This is the first generation to have access to the entire catalog of knowledge in the world for their entire lives.

They need to stop being slaves to the old college system and pursue cheaper online higher education options.

/has a useless college degree
//started a successful company with about $80 worth of classes from udemy.com
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Hmmmm...maybe they'll have to raise tuition to entice more people to enroll.


Seeing as I have 1 looking for a state university and 1 looking at state tech college for next year:

Lower $$. More virtual accommodations than before. ACT scores waived.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Community college is much cheaper.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh no. How are the universities going to support their bloated admin?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've read anecdotes about students taking a gap year during the pandemic.  It really doesn't seem worth it to pay full tuition only to learn everything through a computer in your dorm room.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably a good idea all around. The whole situation is rough.
You shouldn't risk your life for an education and there are no jobs out there anyway. It's probably best to see how the chips fall after the vaccine before you go into massive debt or choose a alternative path.
It's a good opportunity for community colleges as well, do some part time at home. Nothing is preventing you from going to school later.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Good.  Less people should go to college than ever before. This is the first generation to have access to the entire catalog of knowledge in the world for their entire lives.

They need to stop being slaves to the old college system and pursue cheaper online higher education options.

/has a useless college degree
//started a successful company with about $80 worth of classes from udemy.com


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: Probably a smart idea, I can't imagine the education this semester has been worth the debt.


40 year old college student here, just taking one class at a time trying to finish a degree started 22 years ago.

Yeah, online classes just aren't the same experience learning wise.  It's workable, but I much prefer being in an actual classroom.  Personally it just helps with focus, and I've got a dedicated office in my house.  I can't imagine college students living in their parents houses or wherever else are having a great experience.  I can see them on webcams; it's not always an ideal situation they're in.

I'm going to be dropping back out until in-person classes resume and life gets back to normal.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the next story about how the poor colleges need bailout money because they didn't put any away for a rainy day after decades of back-to-back record profits each year.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've read a fair amount of complaints about colleges charging full tuition for online classes. That seems like a very legitimate complaint. It makes a lot of sense to take this year off. Or reconsider college altogether. Both are really smart things for high schoolers to do.
 
someonelse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm guessing by spring we'll see some college closures, which sucks because they are beg employers in communities.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Probably a good idea all around. The whole situation is rough.
You shouldn't risk your life for an education and there are no jobs out there anyway. It's probably best to see how the chips fall after the vaccine before you go into massive debt or choose a alternative path.
It's a good opportunity for community colleges as well, do some part time at home. Nothing is preventing you from going to school later.


Community Colleges should see an explosion of students for online courses. It's substantially cheaper and the basics are the basics. Finish your AA in business and it transfers to basically anywhere. No one gives a crap where  you start your course work, only where it ends.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least for those graduating in4 years, a job should be easier to find as there is little hope excess credentialism will disappear.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Can't wait for the next story about how the poor colleges need bailout money because they didn't put any away for a rainy day after decades of back-to-back record profits each year.


[quizzical_dog.jpg]
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thousands of horny college students across the nation with their webcams on, unable to date, and somehow it's a tv lawyer that gets caught jerking it on zoom
 
BFletch651
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My son is one of them.

Deferred the fall semester and went to help his aunt and uncle build houses in the hills of Georgia.

Still enrolling this Spring, though.
 
